IAF strike Pakistan PoK beyond LOC, Balakot Sector, Mirage planes: In response to IAF strikes on January 26, Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has said that nothing is more ignorant than cheering for war. In her tweet, the actor added may sense prevail. Mahira Khan had made her Bollywood debut with Raees co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Responding to the on-going tension between India and Pakistan, Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has condemned cheering for war. In a tweet put out by the actor on February 26, Mahira said that there is nothing uglier and ignorant than cheering for war. Hoping that sense prevails, Mahira raised the slogan of Pakistan Zindabad. The response by the actor came out after India avenged the Pulwama terror attacks early morning on January 26.

Mahira Khan has previously starred in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Raees. At the time of the film release, Mahira was not allowed to promote the film due to intense relations between India and Pakistan post the Uri attack. Speaking about the same, the actor had earlier said in an interview that she was sad and angry at the moment. She added that she has now come to terms with the fact that anger does not make her a better actor or do anything for her as a person so she has decided to let it go.

Nothing uglier. Nothing more ignorant than cheering for war. May sense prevail.. Pakistan zindabad. https://t.co/sH0VGGAERC — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 26, 2019

On January 26, Indian Air Force attacked the base camps of terror outfit Jaish-E-Mohammed (JEM) at Balakot in Pakistan. JEM had previously claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack that took place on February 14 and costed the lives of more than 40 CRPF jawans.

In response to the air strikes, Pakistan has banned Indian films and advertisements. Pakistani I&B minister Fawad Hussain has said in a statement that the country has banned Indian content and no Indian films will be released in Pakistan. He has also asked the concerned authorities to act against Made In India commercials.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More