Ibrahim Ali Khan Receives The Funniest Wish On His Birthday From This Celebrity; Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is all set to make his big-screen debut with Nadaaniyan. But before stepping into the limelight, he celebrated his 24th birthday in style!

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is all set to make his big-screen debut with Nadaaniyan. But before stepping into the limelight, he celebrated his 24th birthday in style! His birthday wish from close friend Orry stole the show and left fans in stitches, with many calling it ‘epic.’

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Birthday Wish That Had Everyone Laughing

On March 5, 2025, Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 24, and his friend Orry made sure his birthday wish stood out from the rest. Taking to Instagram, Orry shared a meme video with a hilarious twist. The clip featured a moving truck dropping objects onto the road, which a car driver behind it eagerly picked up.

But the comic highlight came when a pig fell off the truck, and instead of the pig, the driver placed Ibrahim in the car—playfully comparing him to the pig! The lighthearted jab had fans rolling with laughter. Orry captioned the video, “Happy birthday Ibrahim Ali Khan, wishing you all the best for your big day.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

Fans React to the Viral Post

As soon as the video went viral, social media was flooded with reactions. Maheep Kapoor reacted with a laughing emoji, and netizens couldn’t stop sharing their amusement. One user joked, “If Iggy is the Piggy, the bar for the rest of purush prajati just dropped!” Another fan called it “epic,” while one wrote, “ORRY BHAIII THINGS.”

Some reactions were even more hilarious. “That’s so rude… do it again!” one user commented. Another asked, “Aisa kaun wish karta hai?” while someone simply wrote, “I’m dead.” A fan hilariously noted, “Bro was waiting for his birthday just to post this,” and another added, “You did him so wrong, love it!”

Birthday Bash with Family and Friends

Meanwhile, glimpses from Ibrahim Ali Khan’s birthday bash surfaced online, featuring his sister Sara Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. Nadaaniyan director Shauna Gautam shared a heartfelt birthday wish along with a picture from the celebration. Ibrahim, dressed in a black hoodie and white joggers, was seen posing beside a customized cake featuring his film’s poster.

Filmmaker Collin D’Cunha also posted a snapshot from the party, showcasing fun decorations, including popcorn and football-themed balloons. Calling Ibrahim the “soon-to-be heartthrob of the nation,” he wished him success in his career.

Sara Ali Khan, known for her heartfelt social media posts, shared a sweet moment of Ibrahim blowing out candles. She captioned it, “Another year of Nadaaniyan,” and added, “Happiest Birthday, Brother mine. Your time to shine begins now!”

Ibrahim’s Big Bollywood Debut

On the work front, Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up for his highly anticipated debut with Nadaaniyan, a romantic comedy featuring Khushi Kapoor as his co-star. Directed by Shauna Gautam, the film also stars Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary, Jugal Hansraj, and Dia Mirza in important roles.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment and co-produced by Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra, the story revolves around Arjun and Pia, who pretend to be a couple, leading to unexpected twists. Nadaaniyan is set to premiere on Netflix on March 7, 2025.