ICAI CA result 2018: As per the offcial notification released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India the results for ICAI Result 2018 for CA Final, Foundation and CPT courses will be released today on January 23, 2019. In the official notification released by ICAI, it stated that the institute will announce the Chartered Accountants final result 2018, CA foundation results and CPT result today at 6 PM in the evening. Applicants who sat for the Chartered Accountancy exam in November 2018 will be able to check their respective results online at the official website of ICAI @ icai.org.

Steps to check Institute of Chartered Accountants of India- CA Final Result, CA Foundation course Result 2018

Step 1: Check the official website of the Institute @ icai.org

Step 2: On the new tab enter your registration number or PIN number

Step 3: A new tab will open, fill in the required details

Step 4: Then, click on the Submit button

Step 5: The respective results for CA Final or CPT will appear online

Step 6: Print or download result for future reference

The candidates can check their respective results by registering themselves on other websites or through SMS. To check results via SMS service the applicants have to follow this format:

For old courses- the candidates have to type- CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (six digits Final examination roll number). Send the message to 58888. For new course- The candidates have to type- CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (six digits Final examination roll number). Send the message to 58888.

