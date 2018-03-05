The documentary film that ex[posed the biggest sports scandal based on Russian doping, Icarus has won the best documentary in Los Angeles on Sunday night, March 4, 90th annual Academy Awards directed by Bryan Fogel and producer Dan Cogan. Bryan Fogels' documentary helped which lead to the ban of Russia from competing in the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Russian doping documentary film named, Icarus has won the best documentary in Los Angeles on Sunday night, March 4, 90th annual Academy Awards directed by Bryan Fogel and producer Dan Cogan, which turned out to be the first feature film documentary for Netflix. The film centred around the international doping scandal which exposed how Russian athletes used performance-enhancing drugs in order to compete in the Olympic Games. Bryan Fogels’ documentary helped which lead to the ban of Russia from competing in the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The film did beat other classic documentaries, Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, Faces Places, Last Men in Aleppo and Strong Island.

The director Fogel took a second to dedicate the award to Russian doping whistleblower, Grigory Rodchenkov, the director said, “We dedicate this award to Dr Grigory Rodchenkov – a fearless whistleblower who now lives in grave danger,” Fogel said. “We hope Icarus is a wakeup call. Yes, about Russia but more than that about the importance of telling the truth.” In the intense film, Dr Rodchenkov reveals that the Russian Sports Ministry put together a method of manipulating anti-doping testing at the Winter Games in Sochi by sample-swapping and taking cocktails of banned drugs.

Icarus premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and was bought by Netflix for $5 million, one of the biggest ever deals for a non-fiction film. The film unveils the bitter realities of professional sport, which had been ongoing since decades in Russia. The film was also awarded U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award. The movies depicted one of the biggest scandals in the history of sports.

The makers of "Icarus," winner for best documentary feature, hope their film "is a wake up call—yes, about Russia, but more than that, about the importance of telling the truth, now more than ever." https://t.co/lJd891ISOk #Oscars pic.twitter.com/wgziRUcZs1 — ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2018

