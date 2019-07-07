Zero actor Anushka Sharma, was trolled on Twitter in recent India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup match on Saturday for asking what is the signal for scoring a four. The actor came to cheer up husband Virat Kohli and Indian Cricket team.

In the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was trolled on social media after she asked the fans for a boundary signal. Anushka, who was accompanying her husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli, in a match between India vs Sri Lanka on Saturday in Headingley in Leeds. In a viral video, Anushka was caught in the camera while cheering up for the Indian Cricket team and asking someone from the audience what is the signal for a four.

After the incident, her video got viral and she was trolled on Twitter by fans who said she’s the wife of best cricketer in the world and a lot more. Although, it’s okay to not know all the technicalities of the game people had a hilarious moment on Twitter.

Ye four ka signal kya hota hain😭😂 pic.twitter.com/aO5cDDdmSG — Cricket Freak🙇🏼‍♂️ (@naveensurana06) July 6, 2019

Wife of Indian Cricket team Captain😐🙏😭😭 — Pragya Singh 🇮🇳 (@IgnoredByCrush) July 6, 2019

Meanwhile, the power couple is famous for posting romantic pictures with each other and spending quality time. In their recent post on Instagram, the duo is seen giving major couple goals hanging out in the city together.

In the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero with superstar Shahrukh Khan. Before leaving for the UK, she had gone to Brussels for a photo shoot. She is also attending poetry classes in London while hubby Virat is busy with ICC World Cup. There are no updates of her latest movies yet.

