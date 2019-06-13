Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is dating South actress Anupama Parameswaran: Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly dating south Indian actress Anupama Parameswaran. However, the duo hasn't accepted their relationship publicly. Check out their photos here:

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is dating South actress Anupama Parameswaran: Speculations are rife that the Indian fast bowler and cricketer Jasprit Bumrah who has won millions of hearts with his performance this ICC world cup 2019 is dating South Indian actress Anupama Parameswaran.

Going by the reports, it all began when Anupama started following Bumrah on twitter and then the duo started liking each other pictures and hence they started talking. Their social media PDA is a roof that the duo is into each other but they sweethearts haven’t yet accepted their relationship rumors.

However, Anupama cleared the air in a recent interview and said that we are just good friends and nothing more. Earlier as well, Bumrah has been linked to South Indian actress Raashi Khanna, but Raashi cleared the air by saying that she only knows him as an Indian cricketer and there is nothing beyond.

Check out these photos:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App