ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has shared a series of photos with Indian cricket personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul. The actor is currently in England to shoot for his upcoming film 83.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is living the best life right now. As the actor gears up for his upcoming film 83, which is based on 1983 Indian cricket team’s world cup victory, the actor recently attended India Vs Pakistan world cup match. After registering a remarkable win against Pakistan, Ranveer Singh gave a shout out to Indian cricketers on Tuesday morning by sharing fun photos on his official Instagram account.

An elated Ranveer Singh shared photos with Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sachin Tendulkar, Saurav Ganguly, Brian Lara, Virendra Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh. In his post for Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh shared a heartfelt note.

He said that he has been a die hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood and invested a lot of time into the team. He has seen Virat Kohli transform from a brash boy into an embodiment of class. The actor added that Virat has changed the face of Indian cricket and he is on his way to be hailed as the greatest of all time. Furthermore, he said that this is a new India and this man is this new India’s hero.

Ranveer also shared a video of himself cheering for the Indian team. Commenting on the post, Arjun Kapoor said that Ranveer was the best player off the pitch. A fashion mafioso, the cricket gangster, the nuanced celebrator and the power hitter.

Helmed by Kabir Khan and co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala and Vikramaditya Motwane, 83 is slated for a theatrical release on April 10, 2020. Deepika Padukone has come on-board for 83 to play Ranveer Singh’s on-screen wife and will also produce the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App