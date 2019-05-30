ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Host, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar met former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards and former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble at the opening ceremony of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The pictures from the event have gone viral, check inside.

One of the most adorable couples of the Bollywood industry Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar need no introduction be it their vacation photos or their social media PDA’s they leave no stone unturned! As the biggest festival- ICC World Cup has begun, the duo was spotted enjoying themselves at the ICC World Cup opening ceremony. Shibani Dandekar who hosted the opening ceremony with Andrew Flintoff and comedian Paddy McGuiness had a blast and the photos with beau and other celebrities are a proof!

From former West Indies batsman Vivian Richards to Anil Kumble from India to former Australian skipper Michael Clark to Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Yousafzai to Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed to Bangladeshi Actress Jaya Ahsan, many more celebrities were seen enjoying themselves at the World Cup Opening ceremony. Getting back to Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar, Shibani started her acting career back in 2014 with Marathi film Sangharsh, and Timepass. Some of her movies which have bagged her recognition are- Noor, Naam Shabana, Sultan, Roy, Shaandar, Bhavesh Joshi and many other such songs and movies.

Coming back to the ICC World Cup opening ceremony Farhan and Kumble were called upon stage to represent India where Shibani asked them a series of questions. When Dandekar asked them about their strategy for the tournament, the actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar said- The strategy is that I am going to take single to the other side and let Kumble hit all the sixes.

Take a look at their photos from the event here:

On the work front, she will be next seen in Firrkie, That Is Mahalakshmi and Zam Zam. Whereas Farhan Akhtar will be seen in the movie Sky is Pink with costar Priyanka Chopra. This is going to be Priyanka Chopra’s first comeback movie after her wedding with American singer Nick Jonas. This movie is directed by Shonali Bose and co-produced by Siddharth Roy kapur, the movie is based on a motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

