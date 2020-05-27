As the 1977 comedy-drama, 'Amar Akbar Anthony' clocks 43 years of its release, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday took a walk down the memory lane and shared some treasured memories via throwback pictures from the movie, and its shoot.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): As the 1977 comedy-drama ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ clocks 43 years of its release, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday took a walk down the memory lane and shared some treasured memories via throwback pictures from the movie, and its shoot.

Big B put out some monochromatic pictures from the movie on Twitter, along with the cast and crew of the film. He also shared an intriguing poster that noted the title of the songs in the movie that are major hits of the time.

Noting the collection of the film, the ‘Don’ star compared the collection of the multi-starrer flick with the earnings of the action-drama ‘Bahubali 2’. He tweeted, “43 YEARS .. !!! .. ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ is estimated to have made Rs 7.25 crore in those days. Inflation-adjusted, it crosses the collections of Bahubali 2–The Conclusion today!”

The megastar also shared a treasured memory with his kids Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. The ‘Cheeni Kam’ star put out a priceless throwback photo on Instagram where he is seen pecking a kiss on his little daughter Shweta’s lips, while Abhishek is seen keenly seated in his lap. Along with the picture he wrote, “SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on the set of Amar Akbar Anthony .. shooting song ‘My name is Anthony Gonsalves’ .. at Holiday Inn Ball Room .. this pic on the beach front ..”

Recounting the memories associated with the movie, he added, “43 YEARS of AAA , today .. !!!When Man ji came to narrate the idea to me .. and told me the Title .. I thought he had lost it .. at a time in the 70’s when film titles revolved around Behen Bhabhi and Beti , this one was so out of place .. BUT ..It is reported that it did a business of 7.25 cr at that time .. inflation adjusted it crosses collections of Bahubali 2 .. say the sayers who do calculations But fact is it did massive business .. did 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone .. or so they say ..Doesn’t happen now … gone are those days !!

Helmed and produced by Manmohan Desai, and written by Kader Khan, ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ stars Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rishi Kapoor opposite Shabana Azmi, Parveen Babi, and Neetu Singh in the lead roles.

The movie focuses on three brothers who are separated in childhood and adopted by three families of different faiths, namely- Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity. They grow up to be a policeman, a singer, and an owner of a country liquor bar, respectively. (ANI)

