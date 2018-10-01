Late Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on Monday morning and took her last breathed at around 5 am. The saddening news was confirmed by her son Randhir Kapoor, who told reporters, that his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor died today due to cardiac arrest.
“My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest…old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise,” son Randhir Kapoor told reporters.
Late Krishna Kapoor’s granddaughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Instagram wrote, “I love you- I will always love you – RIP dadi.”
Actor Ravina Tandon shared her griefs on Twitter saying, “Condolences to the entire Kapoor family. An era passes away, KrishnaRajKapoor. God give you strength and may the soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”
Actor Anupam Kher shared his condolence saying, “Deeply saddened to learn about the sad demise of Smt. KrishnaRajKapoorJi. She was one of the most dignified and affectionate ladies that I met. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Kapoor and Nanda family. Om Shanti.”
