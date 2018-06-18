In an exclusive chat with Latha Srinivasan, MTV Rock On winner Naitik Nagda talks about his journey so far, the Bigg Boss rumour and more. Live shows for me is like trance. I don’t drink or do drugs but when I am on the stage my heart stops and I physically wouldn’t know what is happening, though I always land with exceeding expectations, said Naitik Nagda.

MTV Rock On winner Naitik Nagda has been performing on stage since the age of 10. But now it looks like the musician may step into a different zone on television. In this exclusive chat with Latha Srinivasan, Naitik talks about his journey so far, the Bigg Boss rumour and more.

NewsX: There’s a lot of talks that you are part of Bigg Boss 12. Would you be excited to take part?

Naitik Nagda: There is an ongoing conversation but to be honest I have been so caught up with my upcoming projects that I am yet to take that conversation ahead. Yes, I would love to do a show like that as it is the best place to test your true self. How well you know yourself is what becomes the actual question and that would be the reason for me to agree to do Bigg Boss.



NewsX: From MTV Rock On till now, how has the journey been so far?



Naitik Nagda: I can’t complain. I have had my lows but with me and my team’s hard work, we have become pretty strong. I feel lucky that I get the attention I get. The journey is always a mixed ride but reaching the destination is a feeling that can’t be described.



NewsX: What are some of the challenges you have had along the way?



Naitik Nagda: The biggest challenge in all the challenges I have faced was when I used to perform only to make enough money to buy me lunch and dinner. (smiles) I still get emotional about those days and that’s the reason I always help people by doing as much as I can for them to not go through what I did.



NewsX: You have been doing a lot of live shows. What is exciting about these shows?



Naitik Nagda: Live shows for me is like trance. I don’t drink or do drugs but when I am on the stage my heart stops and I physically wouldn’t know what is happening, though I always land with exceeding expectations. I thank the audience for that but it’s a process that starts and finishes when it has to.



NewsX: What is the USP of your music?



Naitik Nagda: The USP of my music is that it isn’t monotonous and I evolve with the industry to cater better to my audience.

NewsX: What about the big Bollywood break?

Naitik Nagda: (Laughs) I have had a few movie offers but I think right now I want to put all my energy and effort into music. I am not an actor but I would love to challenge myself and see what happens!

