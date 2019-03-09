If I Could Tell You Just One Thing trailer: Bollywood actor and global influencer Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back with yet another interesting project. On the occasion of International Women's Day, the trailer of YouTube original If I Could Tell You Just One Thing was released in which Priyanka can be seen interviewing inspirational women.

After an impressive stint in Bollywood as well as Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to push boundaries with her upcoming YouTube Original titled If I Could Tell You Just One Thing. Slated for a release on March 27 on Priyanka’s official YouTube channel, the trailer of the YouTube Original released on the occasion of International Women’s Day. In the trailer, Priyanka can be seen interacting with three inspirational women- Fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg, Actor Awkwafina and Olympic Gold medallist gymnast Simone Biles.

With the core message ‘Women can be anything they want to be’, Priyanka can be seen interviewing women about their life experiences and asking them pertinent questions including that what is that one thing that they would like to tell Priyanka. Looking at the trailer, the new series looks promising as it aims to inspire young girls and women across the world.

Priyanka Chopra is back in India to shoot for the remaining schedule for her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. Helmed by Shonali Bose and bankrolled under the banner of RSVP films, The Sky Is Pink also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on October 11, 2019.

As per latest reports, Priyanka is also being considered for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film featuring Salman Khan. However, Salman Khan has apparently expressed his reservations on the same post her much-talked-about exit from Bharat due to her impending wedding with Nick Jonas at that time.

