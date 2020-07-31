Today a tweet was posted on Kangana's official Twitter account in which the actress stated that if she is found hanging at home, it should be noted that she did not end her life.

After Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide on June 14, Kangana Ranaut had questioned if it was a murder.

Kangana is not officially on any social media account. Her digital team manages her account on Twitter and Instagram, expressing her sentiments through these accounts.

It’s being speculated that the night before Sushant’s suicide, a big name was present at the actor’s party. This conjecture has brought a new turn to the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death mystery.

Kangana’s team replying on KRK’s tweet said that everyone knows but no one can take his name, Karan Johar’s best friend and world’s best CM’s best son, lovingly called baby penguin, Kangana is saying if she found hanging in her house, please know she did not commit suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, K.K Singh filed a seven-page FIR in Patna alleging that Rhea Chakraborty wanted to claim crores of rupees earned by the actor. Speaking on this recent development, Kangana Ranaut’s team stated that the family is only concentrating on the financial aspect and not the nepotism harassment that the actor may have faced.

Kangana’s team had posted on Twitter that unfortunately the family is only focusing on the money part and ignoring all the interviews and posts Sushant recently wrote about bullying and nepotism harassment and even in the case of political nepo mafia involvement.

After Sushant’s father went through his son’s bank account details, he realized that Sushant had around Rs 17 crore in his account number 10XXXXXX91, out of which Rs 15 crore were transferred into accounts that had nothing to do with him. Sushant’s family demand a probe into all bank accounts and credit cards Sushant had and how much money has been used, stated the FIR filed by Sushant’s father.

Kangana Ranaut recently gave an explosive interview to a news channel and made serious allegations against some Bollywood A-listers in Sushant’s case, since then it’s Kangana Ranaut vs Bollywood.

