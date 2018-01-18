Actor Kamal Haasan, who is set to take the political plunge, has asked the whole of south India to unite under Dravidian identity so that Centre stops discriminating against southern states. He also asked the Centre to stop taking Tamil Nadu for granted.

Actor Kamal Haasan has said that entire south India must unite under Dravidian identity so that their voice is more strong and heard clearly by the Centre. The actor, who has made his intention to enter politics quite clear made the statements in his weekly column for a Tamil magazine. “Some say that (the Centre) is collecting taxes here (Tamil Nadu) and using it to develop north Indian states. My opinion is that is how it works in a joint family,” Haasan wrote further.

With the help of an analogy, Haasan made it clear that the Centre should stop taking Tamil Nadu for granted and ignoring the aspirations of its people. “The big brother, who is the breadwinner, will look after the unemployed younger brothers in a (joint) family. But the younger ones should not take the elder sibling for a fool and leave him hungry,” he said.

Calling out chief ministers of four south Indian states, Haasan said that they must unite under the Dravidian identity. “Chandrababu Naidu (chief minister of Andhra Pradesh), Chandrashekar Rao (CM of Telangana), Siddaramaiah (CM of Karnataka) and Pinarayi Vijayan (CM of Kerala) are all Dravidians. If the Dravidian identity is imbibed all over south India, the discrimination (from the Centre) which we complain about now will vanish. Together, our voices will become a loud chorus that will allow us to talk to Delhi,” he said.

Haasan is set to embark on a state wide-tour from February 21. Residence of late President APJAbdul Kalam will be the starting point of his tour.