Rakhi Sawant: If The Viral Audio, ‘Kis Color Ke Chhaddi Pehne Ho’ Is Not Vulgur, Then Even Samay Raina Show Is Not

In a recent Instagram Live, Indian dancer and model Rakhi Sawant came out in support of comedian Samay Raina, who faced trolling after his controversial appearance on India’s Got Talent.

“You guys make random videos go viral using audios like ‘Kis color ki chhaddi pehni hai?’, and no one questions it. But now these kids who are just trying to make you laugh are suddenly in the wrong?” she said.

Rakhi described Samay as a close friend and a kind person. She also requested the audience to show love to Ranveer, a fellow performer in the viral video, and expressed concern about the mental health impact of such public trolling.

“I don’t want what happened to Sushant or Sidharth to happen to Ranveer or Samay. They are young and talented. They deserve love and support, not hatred,” Rakhi added, emphasizing the importance of mental health awareness.

Watch Rakhi Sawant Live Here:

In her live video, Rakhi also adds, “Samay only follows me, we are really good friend.”