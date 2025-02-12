Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rakhi Sawant: If The Viral Audio, ‘Kis Color Ke Chhaddi Pehne Ho’ Is Not Vulgur, Then Even Samay Raina Show Is Not

In a recent Instagram Live, Indian dancer and model Rakhi Sawant came out in support of comedian Samay Raina, who faced trolling after his controversial appearance on India’s Got Talent.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Rakhi Sawant: If The Viral Audio, ‘Kis Color Ke Chhaddi Pehne Ho’ Is Not Vulgur, Then Even Samay Raina Show Is Not


In a recent Instagram Live, Indian dancer and model Rakhi Sawant came out in support of comedian Samay Raina, who faced trolling after his controversial appearance on India’s Got Talent. Rakhi passionately defended him, urging people to stop the negativity.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“You guys make random videos go viral using audios like ‘Kis color ki chhaddi pehni hai?’, and no one questions it. But now these kids who are just trying to make you laugh are suddenly in the wrong?” she said.

Rakhi described Samay as a close friend and a kind person. She also requested the audience to show love to Ranveer, a fellow performer in the viral video, and expressed concern about the mental health impact of such public trolling.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I don’t want what happened to Sushant or Sidharth to happen to Ranveer or Samay. They are young and talented. They deserve love and support, not hatred,” Rakhi added, emphasizing the importance of mental health awareness.

Watch Rakhi Sawant Live Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

In her live video, Rakhi also adds, “Samay only follows me, we are really good friend.”

Filed under

Rakhi Sawant Rakhi Sawant Backs Samay Raina Samay Raina

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Donald Trump Says Ukraine Joining NATO Is Impractical

Donald Trump Says Ukraine Joining NATO Is Impractical

Rakhi Sawant Backs Samay Raina, Slams Udit Narayan For Kissing Fans In Viral Video, WATCH

Rakhi Sawant Backs Samay Raina, Slams Udit Narayan For Kissing Fans In Viral Video, WATCH

Who Is Tulsi Gabbard? First US’ Hindu-American Spy Chief Confirmed By Donald Trump

Who Is Tulsi Gabbard? First US’ Hindu-American Spy Chief Confirmed By Donald Trump

Turkish President Erdogan Visits Pakistan For Strengthening Trade And Economic Ties

Turkish President Erdogan Visits Pakistan For Strengthening Trade And Economic Ties

1BHK Aparments Of 350 Sq Ft Starting From Rs 25,0000 Per Month In Bengaluru

1BHK Aparments Of 350 Sq Ft Starting From Rs 25,0000 Per Month In Bengaluru

Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant Backs Samay Raina, Slams Udit Narayan For Kissing Fans In Viral Video, WATCH

Rakhi Sawant Backs Samay Raina, Slams Udit Narayan For Kissing Fans In Viral Video, WATCH

India’s Got Latent Goes Off-Air, Video of ‘Jinxed’ Contestant Goes Viral

India’s Got Latent Goes Off-Air, Video of ‘Jinxed’ Contestant Goes Viral

Samay Raina Deletes ‘India’s Got Latent’ Videos Amid Ongoing Controversy

Samay Raina Deletes ‘India’s Got Latent’ Videos Amid Ongoing Controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Mumbai Police Records Statements Of Rebel Kid And Ashish Chanchalani Amid Backlash

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Mumbai Police Records Statements Of Rebel Kid And Ashish Chanchalani Amid Backlash

‘Bakwas Karte Hai Aap Log’: Watch Jaya Bachchan Lose Her Cool in Rajya Sabha While Speaking On The State Of Film Industry

‘Bakwas Karte Hai Aap Log’: Watch Jaya Bachchan Lose Her Cool in Rajya Sabha While

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox