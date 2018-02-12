While every bride dreams of wearing a Sabyasachi outfit on he wedding day, this designer is the go-to when it comes to Indian attires for both men and women. Sabyasachi is a name that every celebrity loves especially when it comes to dawning a saree. This designer is known for his intricate designs, beautiful craftsmanship and love for Indian handicraft which shows in every line that he puts out. Actresses like Deepika Padukone, Kalki Kochelin, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Sridevi and more have dawned a Sabyasachi piece one time or the other and looked like queens.
“I think, if you tell me that you do not know how to wear a saree, I would say shame on you. It’s a part of your culture, (you) need to stand up for it,” Sabyasachi told Indian students at the Harvard India Conference. His remarks were received with a resounding applause from the audience. The designer was responding to a question on difficulties women face in draping a saree. The garment, he said, is the most wonderful dress in the world and people across the globe admire it, and identify Indian women with it. Sabyasachi referred to his recent conversation with Deepika Padukone, saying the Padmaavat actor, in her own way, is creating disruption in fashion. “She wears saree at all the places she goes,” he told the participants.
A sneak peek into our soon to be launched Spring Summer 2018 collection. Exclusively on Instagram. Miss Padukone @deepikapadukone wears a fiery striped Georgette saree with a textured full sleeve blouse and an embroidered metallic cuff! Styled by: @shaleenanathani #Sabyasachi #SabyasachiSpringSummer2018 @sabyasachiaccessories #SabyasachiAccessories #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #DeepikaPadukone Image Courtesy: @shaleenanathani
Let me just say it. I love Kalki! @kalkikanmani @kalkikoechlin Because she is brave enough to be who she is. From her choice of films to the choices she makes in her personal life – a lesson in self belief! In an industry consumed by power, she exists happily in the fringes, on her own terms. One of the most magnificent actresses of our time, she is India's main candidate for export to Hollywood, but is happy to do small theatre productions across the country. Has it got anything to do with her eclectic French genes? A real unsung hero with such 'je ne sais quoi'! Even here she makes a Sabyasachi saree her very own, yellow – full of the sunny Koechlin disposition. #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #KalkiKoechlin
Kangana @team_kangana_ranaut @kangsranaut wears a traditional emerald green and rust kanjeevaram saree from our Vasanthalaxmi collection with a vintage South Indian choker and earrings from the Sabyasachi Heritage collection. The necklace is made in 22k gold with old mine Burmese rubies, Zambian emeralds and threaded together with rare Basra pearls. We love that she internalized her look with a bindi. Styled by: @stylebyami #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #KanganaRanaut
I don’t think Indian brides feel complete without wearing the colour red in one of their functions. Anushka decided to wear red on her reception. And much to my absolute delight, it would be a red Benarasi saree. From the by-lanes of Peeli Kothi in Benaras. I was particularly excited about this look because I have seen an entire generation of Bengali women getting married in red Benarasi sarees. The red bindi, the sindoor and the mogras in her hair just made the look more potent and powerful. She chose to wear heritage uncut diamond choker and jhumkas from the Sabyasachi Bridal Jewelry collection. Bollywood can play a major role in spreading awareness about Indian textiles and handlooms. And I must say the occasion couldn’t be better. I know copies of this saree will flood the entire country in the next few months to come, which also means that a million weaver’s children will be back at school. All I can say is thank you Anushka! Virat chose to complement his new bride in a very subtle and elegant manner. He wore a black textured silk signature bandhgala with the house buttons in 18k gold and a white silk kurta with hand-woven brocade churidaar. He teamed it with mojris from the Sabyasachi accessories line and a hand-embroidered antique Pashmina shawl from our ‘Kashmir Revival’ project. @anushkasharma @virat.kohli @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi @tajdiplomaticenclave For all jewellery related queries, kindly contact sabyasachijewelry@sabyasachi.com #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharmaViratKohliReception #Virushka #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli
When asked why he decided to launch a label of Indian clothing, Sabyasachi said he found a major disconnect when he observed Indian women and men losing touch with their roots. “Women and men are trying very hard to be something that they are not. Your clothing should be a part of who you are and connect you to your roots,” he added. The relationship between an Indian woman and saree is that of a serpent, the designer said. “It’s a relationship of misunderstanding. It’s easy to wear a saree. Wars have been fought in saree. Grandmothers have slept in saree and have woken up without any folds to it,” Sabyasachi added.
When asked what it would take for the saree to go global, Sabyasachi said, he would, however, prefer that the garment stayed in India. “I would be very honest with you. I think that cultural clothing should stay within the domain of a particular country because when you take it out, it becomes a costume and then it does not remain sustainable,” the designer said.