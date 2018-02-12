Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee who is considered an artist when it comes to Indian wear feels that it is a shame, not Indian women do not know how to drape a saree. The designer is known for his bridal wear, intricate detailing and beautiful craftsmanship in his clothes. Every Bollywood actress has worn a Sabyasachi outfit be it a saree or a lehenga at some time or the other.

While every bride dreams of wearing a Sabyasachi outfit on he wedding day, this designer is the go-to when it comes to Indian attires for both men and women. Sabyasachi is a name that every celebrity loves especially when it comes to dawning a saree. This designer is known for his intricate designs, beautiful craftsmanship and love for Indian handicraft which shows in every line that he puts out. Actresses like Deepika Padukone, Kalki Kochelin, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Sridevi and more have dawned a Sabyasachi piece one time or the other and looked like queens.

“I think, if you tell me that you do not know how to wear a saree, I would say shame on you. It’s a part of your culture, (you) need to stand up for it,” Sabyasachi told Indian students at the Harvard India Conference. His remarks were received with a resounding applause from the audience. The designer was responding to a question on difficulties women face in draping a saree. The garment, he said, is the most wonderful dress in the world and people across the globe admire it, and identify Indian women with it. Sabyasachi referred to his recent conversation with Deepika Padukone, saying the Padmaavat actor, in her own way, is creating disruption in fashion. “She wears saree at all the places she goes,” he told the participants.

When asked why he decided to launch a label of Indian clothing, Sabyasachi said he found a major disconnect when he observed Indian women and men losing touch with their roots. “Women and men are trying very hard to be something that they are not. Your clothing should be a part of who you are and connect you to your roots,” he added. The relationship between an Indian woman and saree is that of a serpent, the designer said. “It’s a relationship of misunderstanding. It’s easy to wear a saree. Wars have been fought in saree. Grandmothers have slept in saree and have woken up without any folds to it,” Sabyasachi added.

When asked what it would take for the saree to go global, Sabyasachi said, he would, however, prefer that the garment stayed in India. “I would be very honest with you. I think that cultural clothing should stay within the domain of a particular country because when you take it out, it becomes a costume and then it does not remain sustainable,” the designer said.