Wednesday, March 26, 2025
If You Take This Video Down: Kunal Kamra Goes After T-Series After His New Controversial Video Gets Blocked On YouTube

The controversial video reportedly uses songs from Bollywood movies, including Dil Toh Pagal Hai, whose rights are partially owned by T-Series. Kamra incorporated these tracks to satirize Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other politicians from the ruling party.

Controversial comedian Kunal Kamra recently took to social media platform X to express his frustration over an alleged copyright strike issued by music label T-Series on his latest video, Naya Bharat.

The video, which stirred controversy, was reportedly restricted on YouTube due to copyright claims, blocking its visibility and making it ineligible for monetization.

Kamra Defends His Right to Parody and Satire

Sharing a screenshot of the video’s restrictions, Kamra directly addressed T-Series, stating, “Hello @TSeries, stop being a stooge. Parody & Satire come under fair use Legally.”

He further urged content creators to take note, arguing that if his video was removed, other content such as cover songs and dance videos could also be at risk.

Kamra’s Video Mocks Political Leaders

Following the release of Naya Bharat, protests erupted in Mumbai. Shiv Sena workers allegedly vandalized The Habitat studio, where the video was filmed, in retaliation for Kamra's remarks about former Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Following the release of Naya Bharat, protests erupted in Mumbai. Shiv Sena workers allegedly vandalized The Habitat studio, where the video was filmed, in retaliation for Kamra’s remarks about former Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Kamra’s Free Speech Stance and Past Controversies

While Kamra positions himself as a free speech advocate, his past remarks have sparked debate. Notably, during an interview with Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut, he mocked actress Kangana Ranaut over the demolition of her office under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, stating he enjoyed watching the incident unfold.

Kamra’s confrontation with T-Series reignites the broader debate on copyright laws, satire, and censorship in India. Whether YouTube reinstates Naya Bharat or if Kamra takes legal action remains to be seen.

Filed under

eknath shinde Kunal Kamra T-Series

