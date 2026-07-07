If Aamir Khan’s Third Marriage Got You Curious, Here’s A List of Indian Actors Who Married Three Or More Times

Looking for a soulmate amid the harsh lights of show business has always been hard. Where some find success on their first try, certain well-known actors and public figures from India have tied the knot thrice, four times, and even more, unwilling to throw in the towel on love after being faced with sorrow or an acrimonious divorce.

If you were also wondering about the Indian stars who married more than once, well I have for you a list of superstars who marries three or more times:

1. Kishore Kumar

The life of the famous playback singer and actor off the screen was as colourful as the one portrayed onscreen as he got himself tied in wedlock four times in his life. He first married the celebrated Bengali actress and singer Ruma Guha Thakurta in 1950 and divorced her in 1958 after having had a son named Amit Kumar with her. Then in 1960 he converted himself to Islam and took the name Karim Abdul in order to marry the beautiful Madhubala. This marriage ended very sadly when she died in 1969 due to heart problems. His marriage to actress Yogita Bali was in 1976 but lasted for only two years and ended in a divorce in 1978. Finally, he married actress Leena Chandavarkar in 1980, and this marriage lasted until his untimely death in 1987.

2. Kabir Bedi

He is known for his deep voice and international career in films in India, Europe, and Hollywood, and his role in Octopussy has been seen by many fans around the world. He has tied the knot four times in his life. In 1969, he married Protima Bedi, who was a famous Odissi dancer and model. She gave birth to his two children, one of whom is a famous actress and columnist. After seven years, he divorced her. In 1980, he again tied the knot with Susan Humphreys, who was a fashion designer from Britain. They divorced in 1990 after giving birth to a son, named Adam Bedi. In 1992, he married Nikki Moolgaoker (Bedi), who was a British Indian Television presenter. Their relationship spanned for more than ten years and ended in 2005.

3. Gemini Ganesan

“Tamil actor The King of Romance” and father of Bollywood actress Rekha Gemini Ganesan had some extremely complicated and parallel legal and personal affairs which made it to the front page of the newspapers very often. Gemini Ganesan tied the knot with his first wife, T. R. Alamelu who was famously known by her nickname Bobji back in 1940, when he was only 19 years old, and he remained married to her till his death in 2005. In his marriage with Alamelu, he also had another extremely controversial relationship in the 1940s with the actress Pushpavalli, with whom he had two daughters including the Bollywood actress Rekha. He got secretly married to the great actress Savitri in 1952 and had two children with her but separated in 1981. In 1998, at the age of 78, he married for the fourth time to Juliana Andrew.

4. Aamir Khan

The perfectionist star of Bollywood created a stir by tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend Gauri Spratt in a secret and intimate registered marriage at his Bandra residence. Before this event in his life, Khan had been married twice before. His first marriage was to Reena Dutta, who he married in 1986 but got divorced from in 2002. His second marriage was to filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, which came to an end in 2021.

5. Sanjay Dutt

This veteran actor has experienced both peaks and troughs in his private life, just like he has exhibited through his roles in movies during his three marriages. Dutt had tied the knot for the first time in 1987 with Richa Sharma, an actress. This marriage, however, took a turn for the worse after Richa lost her life in 1996 due to a brain tumor. Similarly, Dutt’s marriage in 1998 to model Rhea Pillai proved to be unsuccessful and culminated in divorce in 2008.

6. Karan Singh Grover

Having had a very famous face both in TV and in films, Karan Singh Grover has walked down the aisle thrice in his professional life. While he got married to Shraddha Nigam in the year 2008, who was a popular television actress at that time, their marriage didn’t last long enough because it got dissolved after just ten months. Subsequently, he tied the knot with another actress called Jennifer Winget in 2012, and even she divorced him in 2014. Finally, Grover got married to Bipasha Basu in 2016.

7. Pawan Kalyan

The Telugu film industry star and political kingpin has had three equally sensational marriages during his career. Kalyan first tied the knot with Nandini in 1997, an arrangement that was finally brought to an end through a legal divorce in 2008. The following year, Kalyan entered into another marriage with Renu Desai, whom he had been living with for several years before their marriage and had also acted with, though they finally split up in 2012.

ALSO READ: Is Ashneer Grover Donating Rs 900 Crore After Madhuri Grover’s Lock Upp 2 Remark? Here’s How He Dealt With Trolls