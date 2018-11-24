Father and daughter duo Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are currently in Goa where they attended the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2018. The occasion was embraced by Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar, a few days back. Janhvi Kapoor, who was extremely close to her mom and she remembers her mother on the occasion with father Boney Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor recited a self-written poem on missing her mom on IFFI 2018.

International Film Festival India (IFFI) 2018 is currently been held in Goa. The prestigious film festival was kickstarted with Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar a few days back, and now, several celebrities from Indian Cinema are making their presence felt at the event. Today, father-daughter duo Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor embraced the occasion with their presence.

When legendary actress Sridevi passed away in February this year, the whole nation was in a shock. While Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor took their time grieving, Janhvi got back on the set of Dhadak the next day where she was about to make her debut. No words can describe her situation and during the ongoing International Film Festival of India in Goa, Janhvi poured her heart out. Boney Kapoor had a short stint in theatre and he said he chose to stay behind the camera as out of the two brothers – him and younger one Anil – someone had to shoulder the responsibility.

Watch here,

On the work front, Janhvi, who made her debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak co-starring Ishaan Khatter, will next be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor. While she’s received positive reviews for her debut film, Janhvi has shared that she’s to go a long mile when it comes to the acting profession and has dreamt of doing a lot more in films.

