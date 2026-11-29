The 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) announced its winners at the closing ceremony in Goa on November 28, 2026. Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty won the Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male) for his performance in Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1, while Aquí, directed by Tiago Guedes, took home the Golden Peacock for Best Film.

The festival also recognised filmmakers and performers from across the world. German filmmaker Volker Schlöndorff won Best Director for Visitation, while Maya O’Rourke received the Best Actor (Female) award for The Meltdown.

Among the Indian winners, Dr Vishal Chaturvedi received the Best Debut Director of an Indian Feature Film award for Hanuman Ansh. Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 also received a Special Mention from the International Jury.

IFFI 2026: Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor For Kantara

Rishab Shetty was honoured for his performance in Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1. The international jury praised his physical and emotional immersion in the film, noting how his performance took audiences through a wide range of emotions. The Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male) was presented by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The award comprises a trophy, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh.

Meanwhile, Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 received a Special Mention for its technical achievements, music and storytelling. The jury described it as a bold and deeply engaging cinematic experience.

Hanuman Ansh Wins Best Debut Director Award

Dr Vishal Chaturvedi received the Best Debut Director of an Indian Feature Film award under the Indian Panorama section for Hanuman Ansh. The jury recognised the film for bringing together culture, faith and music through straightforward storytelling. The film follows the spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba.

The Hindi docudrama series Made in India: A Titan Story, directed by Robbie Grewal and created by Prabhleen Sandhu, won the Best Web Series (OTT) award. The series is produced by Almighty Motion Picture and streams on Amazon MX Player.

IFFI 2026 Full Winners List

Here is the complete list of winners and special recognitions announced at the 57th International Film Festival of India:

Main Competition Awards

Golden Peacock for Best Film: Aquí, directed by Tiago Guedes

Silver Peacock for Best Director: Volker Schlöndorff for Visitation

Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male): Rishab Shetty for Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1

Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Female): Maya O’Rourke for The Meltdown

Silver Peacock for Best Debut Feature Film of a Director: Bérenger Thouin for The Golden Age

Silver Peacock Special Jury Award: The River Train, directed by Lorenzo Ferro and Lucas A. Vignale

Indian Cinema And OTT Awards

Best Debut Director of an Indian Feature Film: Dr Vishal Chaturvedi for Hanuman Ansh

Best Web Series (OTT) Award: Made in India: A Titan Story, directed by Robbie Grewal

Special Mentions And Other Honours

International Jury Special Mention: Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1

ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal 2026: Rahma, directed by Faysal Soysal

Recognition for Contribution to Indian Cinema: Goan filmmaker, writer and actor Aditya Suhas Jambhale

57th IFFI Concludes In Goa

The 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India was held in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2026, under the theme ‘Stories Without Borders’.

The nine-day festival showcased more than 150 international films from 86 countries, alongside 76 films across 18 languages in the Indian Panorama section. Spain was the Country of Honour, while Russia participated as the Partner Country.

The closing ceremony brought the festival to an end with awards, cultural performances and recognition for filmmakers from India and across the world.

ALSO READ: Is Love Gill Evicted From Bigg Boss 20? Mother Spotted At Mumbai Airport Amid Exit Rumours After ScoutOP Controversy; Video Goes Viral