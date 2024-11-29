Home
Friday, November 29, 2024
IFFI Goa 2024: Vikrant Massey Wins BIG But The Best Actor Award Goes To Clement Faveau

The nine-day event showcased over 200 films from 75 countries, making it a global celebration of cinema.

IFFI Goa 2024: Vikrant Massey Wins BIG But The Best Actor Award Goes To Clement Faveau

The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) ended with a grand closing ceremony held at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa on November 28.

The nine-day event showcased over 200 films from 75 countries, making it a global celebration of cinema.

The ceremony was attended by a jury comprising Ashutosh Gowariker as the Chairperson, along with Anthony Chen, Elizabeth Karlsen, Fran Borgia, and Jill Bilcock, who selected the winners across various categories.

Key Award Winners:

Personality of the Year: Actor Vikrant Massey, best known for his role in ’12th Fail’, bagged the Personality of the Year award.

Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film: Navjyot Bandivadekar won the Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film award for his Marathi film Gharat Ganpati.

ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal: Swedish filmmaker Levan Akin’s Crossing received the prestigious ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal. This award is given to films that promote peace, non-violence, and human rights.

Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award: Australian filmmaker Phillip Noyce was honored with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contributions to cinema.

Check out the complete list of winners here

1. Golden Peacock (Best Film): Toxic (Lithuanian language)

2. Best Actress: Vesta Matuliyte and Iva Rupeikaite (Toxic)

3. Best Actor: Clement Faveau (Holy Cow)

4. Best Director: Bogdan Muresanu (The New Year That Never Came)

5. Special Jury Award: Louise Courvoisier (Holy Cow)

6. Special Mention (Best Actor Male): Adam Besa (Who Do I Belong To)

7. Best Web Series: Lampan (Marathi language)

8. Best Debut for Feature Film Director: Sarah Friedland (Familiar Touch)

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck Once Revealed How Divorcing Jennifer Garner Was The Biggest Regret Of His Life: Shame Is Really Toxic 

