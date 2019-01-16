IGNOU January 2019 admission: The January session admission of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has already begun. As per latest information, the last date of the application process of all Masters/Bachelor/Diplomas programmes on the official website onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in has been extended till January 31. Check out all the relevant details mentioned below.

IGNOU January 2019 admission: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) January session admission has already begun. Now as per latest information, the last date of the application process of all Masters/Bachelor/Diplomas programmes on the official website onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in. The fresh application process is taking place in both modes i.e. online and offline. The interested candidates can apply through the official website till January 31.

IGNOU January 2019 admission: How to apply online

Step 1: Go to the official website, onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on “Register yourself” on the homepage. It will appear on applicant login area. The candidates can fill and fill the required registration details.

Step 3: Remember the enrollment number as it is your username.

Step 4: The password must be alphanumeric. It should be between 8 to 16 characters long.

Step 5: After filling the mandatory information, click the “submit” button.

Step 6: The username will be sent to you via e-mail and SMS.

Here is the important note for all the applicants: The applicants must not forget the enrollment number and registered email ID and mobile number. In case the applicants haven’t registered themselves by contacting the concerned regional centre or by visiting the official website.

The IGNOU is also offering various programmes by School of Health Sciences eg. Certificate in General Duty Assistance, Certificate in Geriatric Care Assistance, Certificate in Phlebotomy Assistance, and Certificate in Home Health Assistance. The candidates can also explore this opportunity to enhance their learning.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), was established by an Act of Parliament in 1985. Continually it is striving to build an inclusive knowledge society through in toto education. It has tried to increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER). The only purpose is to offer high-quality teaching through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

