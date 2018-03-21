The Punjabi actress Ihana Dhillon is had recently appeared in many Punjabi and Hindi movies. The sexy actress Ihana Dhillon started her career in 2009 in Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, USA. She became a popular name in the modeling industry.She then tried in the Indian Modelling industry.The alluring actress had done many commercials ads like Microsoft, Beta, Phillips, The Crown Plaza etc.
After doing multiples of commercial ads, she got offers for many Punjabi movies. The hot actress acted in The Punjabi movies like Daddy Cool Munde Fool, Thug Life, Tiger etc. She then has made her debut in the latest Hindi movie Hate Story 4. The actress was recently mobbed by her fans for doing the movie in which half of the portion have adult content. Ihana Dhillon loves to act and dance. She will soon be seen in doing in an item number with Arjun Rampal in the upcoming movie Nastik. She is very much keen to work in good Bollywood movies and hopes to work with the great director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Here are some Hot, sexy and most beautiful photos Ihana Dhillon:
Sexy Ihana Dhillon gergeous smile will make you fall for her
Hot Ihana Dhillon giving us the fashion accessories goals
Ihana Dhillon ravishing hot in black
Beautiful Ihana Dhillon enjoys the winter
Ihana Dhillon tempting hot in the pink cold shoulder dress
Seductive Ihana Dhillon teases with her backless picture
Ihana Dhillon is a mixture of beguiling beauty and hotness
Ihana Dhillon fascinating the fans with her spellbound pose
Mouth-Watering look of sexy Ihana Dhillon
Ihana Dhillon dazzles in golden shimmery dress
