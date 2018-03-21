Hot, sexy and beautiful Ihana Dhillon is a famous Indian actress who has worked both in Hindi and Punjabi film Industry. She has made her Hindi debut in Bollywood with the movie Hate Story 4. She acted in many Punjabi films like Daddy Cool Munde Fool, Thug Life, Tiger. Ihana Dhillon will be seen performing an item number in the upcoming movie Nastik. She will be featured against Arjun Rampal in the item song. Here are some Hot, sexy and most beautiful photos Ihana Dhillon.

The Punjabi actress Ihana Dhillon is had recently appeared in many Punjabi and Hindi movies. The sexy actress Ihana Dhillon started her career in 2009 in Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, USA. She became a popular name in the modeling industry.She then tried in the Indian Modelling industry.The alluring actress had done many commercials ads like Microsoft, Beta, Phillips, The Crown Plaza etc.

After doing multiples of commercial ads, she got offers for many Punjabi movies. The hot actress acted in The Punjabi movies like Daddy Cool Munde Fool, Thug Life, Tiger etc. She then has made her debut in the latest Hindi movie Hate Story 4. The actress was recently mobbed by her fans for doing the movie in which half of the portion have adult content. Ihana Dhillon loves to act and dance. She will soon be seen in doing in an item number with Arjun Rampal in the upcoming movie Nastik. She is very much keen to work in good Bollywood movies and hopes to work with the great director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Also Check: Shraddha Arya photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Shraddha Arya | Shivangi Joshi photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Shivangi Joshi | Manjari Fadnnis photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Manjari Fadnnis

Here are some Hot, sexy and most beautiful photos Ihana Dhillon:

Sexy Ihana Dhillon gergeous smile will make you fall for her

Hot Ihana Dhillon giving us the fashion accessories goals

Ihana Dhillon ravishing hot in black

Beautiful Ihana Dhillon enjoys the winter

Ihana Dhillon tempting hot in the pink cold shoulder dress

Seductive Ihana Dhillon teases with her backless picture

Ihana Dhillon is a mixture of beguiling beauty and hotness

Ihana Dhillon fascinating the fans with her spellbound pose

Mouth-Watering look of sexy Ihana Dhillon

Ihana Dhillon dazzles in golden shimmery dress

A post shared by Ihana dhillon (@ihanadhillon) on Aug 9, 2017 at 12:02am PDT

Peace ✌️ A post shared by Ihana dhillon (@ihanadhillon) on Jul 6, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT

❤️️ A post shared by Ihana dhillon (@ihanadhillon) on Jun 14, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App