IIFA 2018 film awards are currently underway at Bangkok’s Siam Niramit Theatre and one dance performance which is already in Buzz withing hours since award function has started is Dia Mirza, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s dance on Tip Tip Barsa Pani. The dance act took place when Kartik and Ayushman were already entertaining the audience with their anchoring decided to include Bollywood diva Dia Mirza to their act. Apart from these three celebs, Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor and other will be setting the IIFA stage on fire.

A while ago, Ranbir Kapoor, who will soon be seen in Rajkumar Hiran’s Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju, also arrived at IIFA 2018 awards venue in Bankok and spoke about his 12-minute long performance. Ranbir Kapoor said that he was very excited about his act at IIFA as he will be performing after a long time. He is very happy and excited about his performance. Ranbir Kapoor will also be promoting his upcoming film Sanju.

Another show stealer at the IIFA 2018 is going to be Bollywood’s evergreen actress Rekha’s performance, who will be performing after a gap of 20 years. Meanwhile, so far, IIFA 2018 has already sizzled to the tunes of Arjun Kapoor’s Lungi dance.

IIFA 2018 is the 19th edition of the award function taking place at Bankok’a Siam Niramit Theatre. IIFA is one of the most anticipated award function which takes place abroad to cater to Bollywood’s international audience and promote the Hindi film industry among the global audience.

