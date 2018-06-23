IIFA 2018 film awards are currently being held in at Bankok's Siam Niramit Theatre. Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor will be setting the IIFA stage on fire. While the award function is currently underway, take a look at Ranbir Kapoor dance rehearsal photos.

IIFA 2018 award function is currently underway in Bangkok to celebrate another successful year of the Indian film industry and make an impact in the world cinema. IIFA is the only award function which takes place abroad to pay tribute to Bollywood’s international audience. It’s the 19th edition of IIFA awards which is currently being held in Bangkok Siam Niramit Theatre and packs wonderful, memorable performances by some of the greatest Bollywood celebs to rock the IIFA 2018 stage. From Ranbir Kapoor to Rekha, celebrities have all geared up to rock the IIFA evening with their spectacular performances.

Ranbir Kapoor, who is already in buzz these days ahead of his upcoming Sanju, a Sanjay Dutt’s biopic based on his life’s ups and down, will be setting the stage on fire with his performance at an award function after a long time.S

Ahead of his performance at IIFA 2018, some of Ranbir Kapoor’s dance performance practice sessions photos are already out which has been released on his Twitter fan page, showing the actor practising hard and with dedication to make an impact at the IIFA stage 2018.

The actor was spotted outside IIFA 2018 venue where he also spoke about his performance. The Rockstar actor said that he is very excited for his performance. Ranbir said that he is excited as he will be performing after a long time. Ranbir’s acts is going to be a 12-minute long, the actor informed. “I am really happy and super excited to perform at IIFA,” Ranbir added.

Bachna ae haseeno, #Ranbir aa gaya!

Apart from Ranbir, other Bollywood celebrities who will be performing at IIFA 2018 are Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor. However, its still not confirmed whether Priyanka Chopra is attending IIFA 2018 due to Nick Jones.

