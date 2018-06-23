On the second day of 19th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA), Indian Television star Mouni Roy enthralled the audience with her electrifying performance. The TV fashion diva, who is know for her role in drama Naagin, entertained the audience by performing on Bollywood tracks like Tareefan', 'Ek Do Teen', 'Disco Disco' and 'Saiyaan Ttera Trippy Trippy'.

Indian television star Mouni Roy enthralled the Bangkok on second day of 19th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2018 with her electrifying performance. Mouni, who is well-known for her role in TV drama Naagin, entertained the audience by performing on Bollywood tracks like Tareefan’, ‘Ek Do Teen’, ‘Disco Disco’ and ‘Saiyaan Ttera Trippy Trippy’. The actress will make her Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Gold. Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan hosted the three-day event being held in Bangkok, Thailand this year.

The Television queen is not only one of the finest actors, but also a fashion diva. Along with Gold, Mouni Roy will also feature in Amitabh Bachchan,Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmashtra. The actress also shared her IFFA event photographs on social media websites, which are being appreciated by her fans and went viral.

Before her performance, the actress shared some light moments with Bollywood personalities, including Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Her pictures and videos of rehearsal with actress Kriti Sanon, which were shared by official Twitter handle of IIFA, are doing rounds on internet. Some reports say that she might also perform with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, but people have made it clear that he got injured during his rehearsal for IIFA.

