IIFA 2018 Film Awards Bangkok: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's lungi dance performance with hosts Ayushmann Khurrana was praised by every one present at the event. The hunk moved his leg on a very popular Bollywood track Hum Kaale Hai Toh Kya Hua Dilwale Hai.

The 19the edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA Awards 2018) kicked off in Bangkok on Saturday eve in a rocking manner. The star-studded event was hosted by actor Kartik Aryan and Ayushmann Khurrana. The award eve was full of fun, entertainment and eye-catching performances from Bollywood stars. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is known for funny acts and jokes, set the stage on fire with his superb Lungi Dance performance.

The Ishaqzade actor infused a lot of fun with his Lungi Dance, Arjun roped in the co-host on the Hum Kaale Hai Toh Kya Hua Dilwale Hai from the movie Gumnaam.

