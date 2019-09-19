IIFA 2019: The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards night was no less than a glittery affair. Be it Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt, the Bollywood actresses looked exquisite beauty. Each one of them tried their best to take the fashion level to a different level. Though it is difficult to decide on fashion meter that who stole the limelight but still comparison was inescapable.

IIFA 2019: Finally, the wait was over! The much-awaited extravagant 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards night took place in Mumbai. From Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to Radhika Apte, Preity Zinta, Sara Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Madhuri Dixit, Bollywood actress made sure to amp their style statement with graceful outfits and awestruck appearances. As usual, like every year, style experts have come up with their debate of who looked best and worst dressed while walking down the green carpet

Compiling all the celebrities from award night, we bring you a list of celebrities who impressed us with their style of outfits and some not.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika wore a Gaurav Gupta gown in lavender. A feather detailing on the outfit grabbed everyones’ attention. However, the outfit is grabbing everyone’s attention as the bottom of the outfit has been compared by the Hollywood celebrity Kylie Jenner’s Versace number.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif donned a shimmery golden outfit. She matched her outfit with a necklace which perfectly complemented with her whole appearance. A high front slit separate with dramatic long sleeves added more glam in her outfit. She kept her straight and sleek.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was looking drop-dead gorgeous and can be seen flaunting her off-shoulder outfit. The Raazi actor wore a Georges chakra creation chose a glamorous make-up. Her braided hair with loose end and no accessories made her appearance absolutely impressive.

Worst Dressed

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan this tie ditched her glamorous avatar and kept her look simple and elegant. She wore a white Cinderella gown in white, Gaurav Gupta’s creation. A top knot bun added more neatness in her whole appearance. Actress make up was subtle.

Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker looked pristine in white but didn’t impress the fashion chords. An idea to not go with the shimmery outfit was a failed attempt. She could have tried a more shiny or shimmery outfit to match her appearance with the award night. She tied her hair in a bun and made sure to appear simple and elegant.

So, who do you think was best dressed or worst dressed at the IIFA Award 2019 night?

