IIFA 2019: 20th edition of International India Film Academy Awards 2019 was an extravagant event. Bollywood celebrities looked extremely beautiful as they walked down the red carpet. Bollywood bhai Salman Khan also equally looks handsome after donning a navy suit. But presently on social media, what is grabbing everyone's attention is the stray dog walking on the green carpet.

In the video that is surfacing on social media, the dog can be seen following the Bollywood superstar at the award night. From calling it ‘Who let the dogs out to dog is very cute, the social media is flooded with the comments. This video is leaving everyone smiling and laughter riots.

Hilarious isn’t it?

On the big night, Salman Khan had confirmed that he would not be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming project Inshallah.

Salman Khan was accompanied by his Dabangg 3 co-actor and daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar, Saiee.

Speaking to reporters Salman Khan opened up about his upcoming movie Inshallah. He said Inshallah is not being made. It will be made but atleast not with me.”

One being asked on Saiee who is making her debut in the film, Bajarangi Bhaijan actor said that Sonakshi Sinha it was a strange feeling as Sonakshi Sinha was also introduced similarly long time back on the ramp at IIFA.

IIFA was a glittery night. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Mouni Roy, Aditi Rao Hydari, Bollywood actresses all dolled up looked extremely beautiful in their choice of outfits. The award 2019 came to an end after Alia Bhatt took away Best Actress award for the Raazi film, and Ranveer Singh won Best Actor award for film Padmaavat.

