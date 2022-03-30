It’s time for awards season once again in Bollywood with IIFA 2022 being formally announced in Mumbai at a glittering event .

Actors Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday & Maniesh Paul were all in attendance to add star power to the function .

Wizcraft, which organises the event revealed that Yas Island, Abu Dhabi would be the host city this year & the IIFA weekend would be held on the 20th & 21st of May. Salman Khan who has played an important role at IIFA events over the years, will for the first time be stepping into the role of host at the ceremony . Salman gave a glimpse of what is to come in May, cracking jokes and keeping everyone’s spirits high at the press conference

Varun Dhawan who’s energy on stage is infectious has been roped in to perform at this year’s edition in UAE. Newbie Ananya Panday who’s been creating waves with her performances in her first few films is all set to make her debut on the IIFA stage this year .

Maniesh Paul also provided some light hearted moments at the event from his entry on a bicycle to refusing to leave the stage for solo pictures of Salman insisting to be captured in all the photo-ops of the day .

Overall, the buzz has been created for the awards and after a 2 year COVID induced hiatus, fans can’t wait for May to finally be able to say Lights, Camera, IIFA.