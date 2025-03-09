Home
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Live Tv
  IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who's The Best Actor And Actress

The evening witnessed the rural dramedy Panchayat and Imtiaz Ali's musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila taking center stage, both securing top honors.

The IIFA Digital Awards 2025, held in Jaipur on the night of March 8, celebrating excellence in streaming content across various categories. The evening witnessed the rural dramedy Panchayat and Imtiaz Ali’s musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila taking center stage, both securing top honors. The event also highlighted outstanding performances from actors Kriti Sanon and Vikrant Massey, who bagged the leading acting awards for their roles.

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Winners:

  1. Best Film: Amar Singh Chamkila
  2. Best Performance in a Leading Role, Female (Film): Kriti Sanon for Do Patti
  3. Best Performance in a Leading Role, Male (Film): Vikrant Massey for Sector 36
  4. Best Direction (Film): Imtiaz Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila
  5. Best Performance in a Supporting Role, Female (Film): Anupriya Goenka for Berlin
  6. Best Performance in a Supporting Role, Male (Film): Deepak Dobriyal for Sector 36
  7. Best Story Original (Film): Kanika Dhillon for Do Patti
  8. Best Series: Panchayat Season 3
  9. Best Performance in a Leading Role, Female (Series): Shreya Chaudhry for Bandish Bandits Season 2
  10. Best Performance in a Leading Role, Male (Series): Jitendra Kumar for Panchayat Season 3
  11. Best Direction (Series): Deepak Kumar Mishra for Panchayat Season 3
  12. Best Performance in a Supporting Role, Female (Series): Sanjeeda Shaikh for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
  13. Best Performance in a Supporting Role, Male (Series): Faisal Malik for Panchayat Season 3
  14. Best Story Original (Series): Kota Factory Season 3
  15. Best Reality or Best Non-scripted Series: Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives
  16. Best Docuseries/Docu Film: Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous
  17. Best Title Track: Anurag Saikia for Ishq Hai from Mismatched Season 3

The IIFA Digital Awards 2025 highlighted the evolving landscape of digital entertainment and recognized the talent and creativity driving the streaming industry forward.

