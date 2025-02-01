Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

IIFA 2025 Silver Jubilee: Here’s The Full List Of Nominations For Popular Categories

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) has unveiled the full list of Popular Category nominations for its much-anticipated Silver Jubilee edition, taking place in Jaipur on March 8-9, 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
IIFA 2025 Silver Jubilee: Here’s The Full List Of Nominations For Popular Categories


The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards has officially unveiled the list of Popular Category Nominations for its historic Silver Jubilee edition, set to take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on March 8th-9th, 2025. The awards will be a grand celebration of Indian cinema, honoring the brightest stars, visionary filmmakers, and outstanding cinematic achievements from across the globe.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The 2025 edition, co-presented by Sobha Realty, promises to be a spectacular affair, with the NEXA IIFA Awards slated to unfold on Sunday, March 9th. This highly anticipated event will not only highlight the remarkable contributions of filmmakers and artists but also reflect Indian cinema’s significant global impact.

The full list of nominees in several prestigious categories, such as Best Picture, Best Direction, Best Performance in Leading and Supporting Roles (Female and Male), Performance in a Negative Role, Music Direction, and Playback Singers, is sure to ignite excitement among film enthusiasts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

     Best Picture nominees include:

  • Laapataa Ladies produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande,
  • Kill by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta,
  • Article 370 produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar,
  • Stree 2 – Sarkate Ka Aatank by Dinesh Vijan, and
  • Shaitaan produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Ajay Devgn
  • Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani

     Direction 

  • Kiran Rao for Laapataa Ladies,
  • Nikhil Nagesh Bhat for Kill,
  • Amar Kaushik for Stree 2 – Sarkate Ka Aatank, and
  • Siddharth Anand for Fighter
  • Aditya Suhas Jhambale FOR Article 370
  • Anees Bazmee FOR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

       Performance in a Leading Role (Female)

  • Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies),
  • Alia Bhatt (Jigra),
  • Yami Gautam (Article 370),
  • Katrina Kaif (Merry Christmas), and
  • Shraddha Kapoor (Stree 2 – Sarkate Ka Aatank).

On the male side for Performance in a Leading Role (Male), Sparsh Shrivastava from Laapataa Ladies leads the nominations, followed by:

  • Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth),
  • Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3),
  • Abhishek A Bachchan (I Want To Talk), and
  • Ajay Devgn (Maidaan).

The Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) category features:

  • Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies),
  • Vidya Balan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3),
  • Janki Bodiwala (Shaitaan)
  • Priyamani for Article 370
  • Jyotika for Srikanth

In the Supporting Role (Male) category, nominees include:

  • Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies),
  • Abhishek Banerjee (Stree 2 – Sarkate Ka Aatank),
  • Fardeen Khan (Khel Khel Mein),
  • Rajpal Yadav for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
  • Manoj Pahwa for Jigra

For Performance in a Negative Role, the nominations include:

  • Raghav Juyal (Kill),
  • R. Madhavan (Shaitaan),
  • Gajraj Rao (Maidaan),
  • Vivek Gomber for Jigra
  • Arjun Kapoor for Singham Again

In Music Direction, Ram Sampath for Laapataa Ladies and A.R. Rahman for Maidaan are among the top contenders, alongside notable composers like Sachin – Jigar and Pritam.

The IIFA 2025 Silver Jubilee promises to be an unforgettable spectacle as it celebrates Indian cinema’s illustrious journey. With these exciting nominations, the race for the prestigious IIFA trophies is now in full swing, with fans eagerly awaiting the big night in Jaipur!

ALSO READ: ‘Tell Me It’s AI,’ Veteran Singer Udit Narayan Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Him Kissing Female Fans

Filed under

Bollywood stars IIFA IIFA

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert – Video Goes Viral

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert – Video Goes Viral

Budget 2025: ‘A Historical Jump, Biggest Tax Relief’, Says Pralhad Joshi | NewsX Exclusive

Budget 2025: ‘A Historical Jump, Biggest Tax Relief’, Says Pralhad Joshi | NewsX Exclusive

Budget 2025: A Game-Changer for Growth, Jobs, and the Middle Class: Piyush Goyal

Budget 2025: A Game-Changer for Growth, Jobs, and the Middle Class: Piyush Goyal

What Is The Total GST Collection Of 2025 So Far? The Jaw-Dropping Amount Will Leave You Stunned

What Is The Total GST Collection Of 2025 So Far? The Jaw-Dropping Amount Will Leave...

Union Budget 2025: Major Boost For Bengaluru’s Housing And Coworking Sectors – How It Will Transform The Market!

Union Budget 2025: Major Boost For Bengaluru’s Housing And Coworking Sectors – How It Will...

Entertainment

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert – Video Goes Viral

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert – Video Goes Viral

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star Said

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star

Amazon MX Player Unveils Bold New Slate Of 100+ Shows For 2025 At Star-Studded Event

Amazon MX Player Unveils Bold New Slate Of 100+ Shows For 2025 At Star-Studded Event

‘Tell Me It’s AI,’ Veteran Singer Udit Narayan Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Him Kissing Female Fans

‘Tell Me It’s AI,’ Veteran Singer Udit Narayan Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Him

Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million Tickets Sold

Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox