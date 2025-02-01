IIFA 2025 Silver Jubilee: Here’s The Full List Of Nominations For Popular Categories

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) has unveiled the full list of Popular Category nominations for its much-anticipated Silver Jubilee edition, taking place in Jaipur on March 8-9, 2025.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards has officially unveiled the list of Popular Category Nominations for its historic Silver Jubilee edition, set to take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on March 8th-9th, 2025. The awards will be a grand celebration of Indian cinema, honoring the brightest stars, visionary filmmakers, and outstanding cinematic achievements from across the globe.

The 2025 edition, co-presented by Sobha Realty, promises to be a spectacular affair, with the NEXA IIFA Awards slated to unfold on Sunday, March 9th. This highly anticipated event will not only highlight the remarkable contributions of filmmakers and artists but also reflect Indian cinema’s significant global impact.

The full list of nominees in several prestigious categories, such as Best Picture, Best Direction, Best Performance in Leading and Supporting Roles (Female and Male), Performance in a Negative Role, Music Direction, and Playback Singers, is sure to ignite excitement among film enthusiasts.

Best Picture nominees include:

Laapataa Ladies produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande,

Kill by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta,

Article 370 produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar,

Stree 2 – Sarkate Ka Aatank by Dinesh Vijan, and

Shaitaan produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Ajay Devgn

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani

Direction

Kiran Rao for Laapataa Ladies ,

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat for Kill ,

Amar Kaushik for Stree 2 – Sarkate Ka Aatank , and

Siddharth Anand for Fighter

Aditya Suhas Jhambale FOR Article 370

Anees Bazmee FOR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Performance in a Leading Role (Female)

Nitanshi Goel ( Laapataa Ladies ),

Alia Bhatt ( Jigra ),

Yami Gautam ( Article 370 ),

Katrina Kaif ( Merry Christmas ), and

Shraddha Kapoor ( Stree 2 – Sarkate Ka Aatank ).

On the male side for Performance in a Leading Role (Male), Sparsh Shrivastava from Laapataa Ladies leads the nominations, followed by:

Rajkummar Rao ( Srikanth ),

Kartik Aaryan ( Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ),

Abhishek A Bachchan ( I Want To Talk ), and

Ajay Devgn ( Maidaan ).

The Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) category features:

Chhaya Kadam ( Laapataa Ladies ),

Vidya Balan ( Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ),

Janki Bodiwala ( Shaitaan )

Priyamani for Article 370

Jyotika for Srikanth

In the Supporting Role (Male) category, nominees include:

Ravi Kishan ( Laapataa Ladies ),

Abhishek Banerjee ( Stree 2 – Sarkate Ka Aatank ),

Fardeen Khan ( Khel Khel Mein ),

Rajpal Yadav for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Manoj Pahwa for Jigra

For Performance in a Negative Role, the nominations include:

Raghav Juyal ( Kill ),

R. Madhavan ( Shaitaan ),

Gajraj Rao ( Maidaan ),

Vivek Gomber for Jigra

Arjun Kapoor for Singham Again

In Music Direction, Ram Sampath for Laapataa Ladies and A.R. Rahman for Maidaan are among the top contenders, alongside notable composers like Sachin – Jigar and Pritam.

The IIFA 2025 Silver Jubilee promises to be an unforgettable spectacle as it celebrates Indian cinema’s illustrious journey. With these exciting nominations, the race for the prestigious IIFA trophies is now in full swing, with fans eagerly awaiting the big night in Jaipur!

