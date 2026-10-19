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Home > Entertainment News > IIFA 2027 Gets A New Hosting Twist: Ananya Panday Makes Debut Alongside Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan

IIFA 2027 Gets A New Hosting Twist: Ananya Panday Makes Debut Alongside Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan

IIFA Awards 2027 will bring Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and Ananya Panday together as co-hosts for the first time, with Ananya set to make her hosting debut at the Abu Dhabi event.

IIFA Returning To Yas Island
IIFA Returning To Yas Island

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 22:14 IST

Four stars, one stage and a brand-new hosting combination. The IIFA Awards is switching things up for its 27th edition, bringing Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and Ananya Panday together to host the ceremony in Abu Dhabi. While Karan, Varun and Maniesh return to familiar territory, Ananya is set to take on a new role as an IIFA co-host for the first time.

The announcement brings together four different on-stage personalities, from Karan’s trademark wit and flamboyance to Varun’s high-energy presence, Maniesh’s comic timing and Ananya’s youthful appeal. The organisers are positioning the line-up as a first for IIFA, with the quartet expected to lead the celebrations around Indian cinema on a global platform.

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Ananya Panday To Make Her IIFA Hosting Debut

For Ananya, the upcoming ceremony marks a new chapter in her association with IIFA. The actor recalled that her journey with the awards began at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, where she gave her first-ever performance on the IIFA stage.

Having grown up watching the awards, Ananya said returning in the role of co-host feels particularly meaningful. She is looking forward to celebrating the stars, stories and achievements of Indian cinema with audiences around the world.

The hosting debut also gives the ceremony a younger face alongside established entertainers who have spent years performing and engaging with audiences on the IIFA stage.

Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan And Maniesh Paul Return To The IIFA Stage

Karan Johar, who will host IIFA for the sixth time, said the ceremony continues to bring an element of unpredictability that keeps the experience exciting.

“IIFA and I go back a long way, and some of my most memorable moments on stage have happened here. Six times as host sounds like a lot, but the excitement, the nerves and the sheer unpredictability of a live IIFA night never get old!” Karan said.

Varun Dhawan also expressed excitement about returning to Yas Island, describing IIFA as a celebration that brings the film fraternity together and takes Indian cinema to an international audience.

Maniesh Paul, meanwhile, is set to bring his trademark humour back to the ceremony. The television presenter and actor said hosting IIFA has remained a special part of his journey, with the energy of the live audience and the unpredictability of the event making each edition memorable.

IIFA Awards 2027: Venue And What To Expect

The 27th edition of the IIFA Awards will take place at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The four-host line-up is being presented as a new format for the ceremony, bringing together returning hosts and Ananya’s first outing in the role.

With Bollywood personalities, performances and awards celebrating Indian cinema, the event is expected to bring together stars from across the industry. Further details about the ceremony, including its full programme and award nominations, are awaited.

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IIFA 2027 Gets A New Hosting Twist: Ananya Panday Makes Debut Alongside Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan
Tags: Ananya PandayIIFA Awards

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IIFA 2027 Gets A New Hosting Twist: Ananya Panday Makes Debut Alongside Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan
IIFA 2027 Gets A New Hosting Twist: Ananya Panday Makes Debut Alongside Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan
IIFA 2027 Gets A New Hosting Twist: Ananya Panday Makes Debut Alongside Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan
IIFA 2027 Gets A New Hosting Twist: Ananya Panday Makes Debut Alongside Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan
IIFA 2027 Gets A New Hosting Twist: Ananya Panday Makes Debut Alongside Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan

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