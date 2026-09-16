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Home > Entertainment News > IIFA 2027 Is Coming To Abu Dhabi! Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor And More To Light Up Yas Island; Check Dates, Venue And Star Line-Up

IIFA 2027 Is Coming To Abu Dhabi! Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor And More To Light Up Yas Island; Check Dates, Venue And Star Line-Up

The 27th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards will return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on January 22 and 23, 2027. Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal are set to be part of the star-studded celebrations.

IIFA Returning To Yas Island
IIFA Returning To Yas Island

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 22:12 IST

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards is heading back to Abu Dhabi in 2027, with the 27th edition of the global Indian cinema celebration set to take place at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, on January 22 and 23.

The return marks IIFA’s fourth showcase in Abu Dhabi, continuing its partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral. The announcement was made at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026, where representatives from IIFA, Miral and DCT Abu Dhabi came together for a ceremonial signing marking the continuation of the partnership.

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IIFA 2027 To Bring Bollywood’s Biggest Stars To Abu Dhabi

The upcoming edition is expected to bring together several prominent names from Indian cinema. Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal are among the stars announced as part of the celebrations. With music, live performances, celebrity appearances and awards forming the centrepiece, IIFA 2027 is set to turn Yas Island into a major destination for Indian cinema fans from across the world.

The event will once again combine the awards ceremony with a wider IIFA Weekend, bringing together actors, filmmakers, musicians, creators and audiences for two days of entertainment.

Why Is IIFA Returning To Yas Island?

The 2027 edition marks the fourth time that IIFA will be hosted in Abu Dhabi, strengthening the event’s long-running association with the destination. DCT Abu Dhabi Director General for Tourism H.E. Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry said IIFA’s return reflects the strength of Abu Dhabi’s relationship with India and its growing profile as a destination for entertainment and culture.

Miral’s Executive Director – Marketing, Communications and Events Taghrid Alsaeed also highlighted the partnership’s focus on creativity, storytelling and bringing Indian cinema to international audiences. The event will take place at Etihad Arena, the indoor arena on Yas Island that has hosted major concerts, sporting events and entertainment productions.

IIFA’s Global Journey Continues With Abu Dhabi Return

Founded more than 26 years ago, IIFA has positioned itself as an international platform celebrating Indian cinema and connecting its stars with audiences beyond India. IIFA founder and director Andre Timmins said the 2027 edition would aim to build on the scale of previous editions, with bigger experiences and greater fan engagement.

“Returning to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi for our fourth showcase is incredibly special,” Timmins said, adding that the team wants to create a celebration that extends beyond the arena. With Abu Dhabi once again serving as the host destination, IIFA 2027 will take place on January 22 and 23, 2027, bringing two days of Indian cinema, music, performances and celebrity celebrations to Yas Island.

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IIFA 2027 Is Coming To Abu Dhabi! Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor And More To Light Up Yas Island; Check Dates, Venue And Star Line-Up
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IIFA 2027 Is Coming To Abu Dhabi! Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor And More To Light Up Yas Island; Check Dates, Venue And Star Line-Up

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IIFA 2027 Is Coming To Abu Dhabi! Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor And More To Light Up Yas Island; Check Dates, Venue And Star Line-Up
IIFA 2027 Is Coming To Abu Dhabi! Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor And More To Light Up Yas Island; Check Dates, Venue And Star Line-Up
IIFA 2027 Is Coming To Abu Dhabi! Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor And More To Light Up Yas Island; Check Dates, Venue And Star Line-Up
IIFA 2027 Is Coming To Abu Dhabi! Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor And More To Light Up Yas Island; Check Dates, Venue And Star Line-Up
IIFA 2027 Is Coming To Abu Dhabi! Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor And More To Light Up Yas Island; Check Dates, Venue And Star Line-Up

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