IIFA Awards 2018: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who was present at the IIFA Awards 2018 on June 24 in Bangkok, won hearts and garnered appreciation as he grooved on his daughter Sonam Kapoor's blockbuster song Tareefan from her latest release Veere Di Wedding along with this year's hosts Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor might have completed 35 years in the Bollywood industry, but his charm and spectacular persona continue to rule everyone’s hearts. As the B’town came together under one roof to celebrate cinema and commemorate the 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) 2018, the superstar entertained millions of fans by shaking a leg on his daughter Sonam Kapoor’s blockbuster song Tareefan from her latest release Veere Di Wedding. Along with Anil Kapoor, this year’s host Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh can also be seen grooving at the song.

After Anil Kapoor’s spontaneous performance on Tareefan, Karan Johar entertained everyone present at the award ceremony with his spectacular moves on the song Shava Shava from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Along with Karan Johar, actors like Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Boman Irani, Nushrat Bharucha can also be seen accompanying the filmmaker.

The starry night also witnessed spectacular performances by Bollywood actors like Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Iulia Vantur, Ranbir Kapoor. However, the star performer of the night was none other than veteran actor and timeless beauty Rekha, who stole hearts with her mesmerising performance on Salaam-E-Ishq breaking the hiatus of 20 years.

Interestingly, the glorious moment was made more special as the diva received a standing ovation from her co-stars and industry insiders. After her performance, Half girlfriend actor Shraddha Kapoor shared an adorable photo with the actor. In the photo, while Rekha can be seen flaunting a peach coloured lehenga with gold jewellery, Shraddha is looking like a Disney princess in her pink gown.

Evergreen, breathtakingly beautiful, and forever redefining grace! Here's welcoming the queen of Bollywood #Rekhaji on the stage of #Iifa2018 @IIFA pic.twitter.com/NaPVrpKlOj — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 24, 2018

Sharing the photo on her Instagram post, Shraddha captioned that she just saw the best performance of her life and possibly the best she will ever see. She added that she has no words to describe how lucky she felt to get to experience the diva’s magic right before her eyes.

