Bollywood celebrities on Sunday night rocket the IIFA Awards 2018 evening with their energetic and full of masti performances at Siam Niramit Theatre in Bankok. Setting the dance floor on fire, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon dance to the beats of Tune Maari Entriyaan Aur Dil Me Baji Ghanti while the audience is yet waiting for the mega performance by none other than Rekha, who will be performing after a gap of 20 years.

IIFA Awards 2018 are currently underway at Bangkok’s Siam Niramit Theatre and its all the dhamaka, masti and maaza that Bollywood Celebrities are creating to enlight and entertain the audience at the 19th edition of the Hindi film awards. Following the green carpet session at the IIFA 2018 in Bangkok, rocking the stage and grooving the celebrities to their dance moves, 2 States actor Arjun Kapoor and Bareilly Ki Barfi Kriti Sanon, pumped up everybody with their electric performance on Sunday.

The duo danced on Tune Maari Entriyaan Aur Dil Me Baji Ghanti and other songs, jazzed up the IIFA evening in Bangkok. Before these two shinning Bollywood stars, celebrities and audience were entertained by Half Girlfriend actress Shraddha Kapoor, Bobby Deol and lulia Ventur.

Energy levels are bound to go through the roof when these two take the stage! @arjunk26 and @kritisanon at #Iifa2018 @iifa pic.twitter.com/c5fEqDvWaY — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 24, 2018

While Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon grooved on Tune Maari Entriyaan Aur Dil Me Baji Ghanti, Shraddha Kapoor showed off her dancing skills on Hamma Hamma from her previous movie Ok Jannu. Coming as a surprise package and performing on award function stage after a long time, Bobby Deol danced with Lulia Vantur, grooved the audience on their dance beats.

She mesmerized the nation with her impeccable fashion sense. IIFA style icon of the year presented by Myntra goes to @kritisanon. #IIFA2018#IIFAStyledByMyntra pic.twitter.com/PeZYd5FJ6w — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

They have got us grooving right with them! @thedeol and #IuliaVantur setting the stage on fire with their performance at #Iifa2018⁠ ⁠ @IIFA pic.twitter.com/Dyvqywq1F8 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 24, 2018

IIFA Awards is one of Hindi film industry’s most awaited and anticipated awards, which takes place abroad, in order to promote Bollywood among the global audience and to entertain global fan following.

Though some performance may have been over, the most awaited performance for which everybody is waiting for is Bollywood evergreen Rekha. The timeless actress will be performing on stage after 20 years and everyone is just holding their breath to get the glimpse of Rekha performance. Apart from her, Ranbir Kapoor and Mr India actor Anil Kapoor’s performance are also yet to happen.

