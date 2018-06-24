The dance performances of Rekha and Bobby Deol in IIFA Awards 2018 are going to be the highlights of the 19th edition of the awards. The event kick-started in Bangkok on Friday with a bang! Notably, the evergreen beauty, Rekha is going to set the stage on fire after 20 years while Bobby will be seen performing after seven years.

Rekha is all set to perform live on stage, however, the details regarding her performance have been kept a secret

The much-awaited star-studded event of the year — 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) — started in Bangkok on Friday. Well, if you are also from one of those IIFA fans who watch it only for the star’s performance, then this year the awards have got a lot of surprises to unveil for the fans. Amid all the stars from the tinsel town who are going to set the stage on fire, the two names, which have gathered all the attention are Rekha and Bobby Deol. While Rekha will spread her charm on stage after two decades, Bobby Deol will be performing on the stage of IIFA after seven years. The moment Rekha landed in Bangkok on Friday, millions of hearts skip a beat as the evergreen beauty was gleaming in her white outfit.

It has been confirmed that the legend, Rekha is all set to perform live on stage, however, the details regarding her performance have been kept a secret. Millions of fans watching IIFA Awards Live will witness the sultry actress unfurling her remarkable dance moves.

Hours before her official performance, we feel that Rekha can perform on the following songs:

Umrao Jaan – In Aankhon Ki Masti

Dil Cheez Kya Hai Aap Meri Jaan Lijiye

Pardesia

Coming to Race 3 actor Sunny Deol’s performance, we hope that most of the fans are expecting to watch him shake a leg on his one of the most popular songs — Tera Rang Balle Balle.

Meanwhile, the IIFA fans are also expecting the performances of other Bollywood stars including Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Iulia Vantur. Also, get ready for more fun as the main event will be co-hosted by Karan Johar and Ritesh Deshmukh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More