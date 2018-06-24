Bollywood actor Rahul Bose, Anil Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Subhash Ghai, Shraddha Kapoor, Kirti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurana, Anupam Kher, Nawazuddin Siddiqui walked attended the 19th IIFA Awards 2018 on Sunday in Bangkok.

Bollywood stars on Sunday gathered for the 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA Awards 2018) in Bangkok, Thailand. Many Bollywood stars walked on the green carpet to attend the event. Bollywood celebrities Rahul Bose, Anil Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Subhash Ghai, Shraddha Kapoor, Kirti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurana, Anupam Kher, Nawazuddin Siddiqui attended the event.

The event is more special as actor Anil Kapoor today completed 35-years in the film industry. Another highlight of the event will be actress Rekha, who will be giving a live performance after 20 years.

Speaking at the event, actor Anupam Kher said that he is really happy and excited for the event as Rekha will be performing after so long years.

Here are the LIVE updates of IIFA Awards 2018 Bangkok:

Host Kartik Aryan was the first performer of the night and who moved his leg on swag se karenge sabka swagat from the movie Tiger Zinda hai.

Actor Rishi Kapoor and his son Ranbir Kapoor arrived the event at the event in a dashing manner.

