The much-awaited Bollywood event IIFA Awards 2018 began on Friday, June 22. The event started around 7:00pm in Siam Niramit Theatre, Bangkok. IIFA Rocks started with green carpet in the evening which witnessed hot and sizzling Bollywood stars rocking the event. The first night of the 19th edition of IIFA awards was hosted by Ayushmann Khurana and Kartik Aryan. Some segment was also hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Karan Johar. The IIFA stage was set on fire with Nushrat Bharucha, Amit Mishra, Pritam Chakraborty, Shalmali Kholgade, Nikitha, Sreerama Chandra, Nakash Aziz and Antara Mitra.
Dia Mirza took to her official Twitter handle to thank IIFA for joining the movement to beat plastic pollution. She is excited to join the ceremony. Mirza is also the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and has joined the event to spread the message to refuse the single use of plastic.
Student of the Year director Karan Johar, who is even hosting the grand award ceremony made Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan dance on the latest hit of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tareefan from Veere the Wedding. Karan Johar shared the video on social media where Arjun Kapoor gave Ki & Ka co-star a pout competition.
Arjun Kapoor during the announcement of the 19th edition of IIFA Awards 2018 was quoted saying that he is excited to debut as a host on Bollywood’s biggest award ceremony. Arjun Kapoor will be hitting the floors with Kriti Sanon on the main event that will be held on June 24.
Bollywood star Konkana Sen, Arjun Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Shantanu, Nikhil, Iulia Vantur, Divya Khosla, Bhushan Kumar, Urvashi Rautela, Anil Kapoor, Diana Penty and Radhika Apte were caught on the green carpet of IIFA Awards 2018.
