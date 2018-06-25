IIFA Awards 2018 full list of winners: IIFA Awards 2018 comes to an end with celebs giving mesmerising performances on Bollywood songs. From legendary actor Rekha's graceful dance to Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's electric performance, the night was full of surprises for the fans. Take a look at the full list of IIFA Awards 2018 winners.

One of the most entertaining award show IIFA has finally come to an end with some mesmerizing performances. From legendary actor Rekha setting the stage on fire with her graceful moves to Varun Dhawan’s electric performance, the industry was seen shaking legs on Bollywood songs. The star-studded 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards was held in Bangkok’s Siam Niramit Theatre from June 22 to June 24. Actors like Anil Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Dia Mirza, Kartik Aryan, Anupam Kher made their presence felt at the grand award show.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Great Grand Masti actor Riteish Deshmukh made sure Bangkok is enjoying the award gala by their jokes and jigs at each other. They were joined by 2 states actor Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan for the dance moves. The green carpet was set on fire by Bollywood celebs with their glamorous looks. Take a look at the list of IIFA 2018 winners.

The Best Film Award was given to Vidhya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu. The movie which hit the floors on November 17, 2017, was directed by Suresh Triveni. Actor Neha Dhupia took to her took to her Twitter account for congratulating the entire Tumhari Sulu team.

Saket Chaudhary‘s Hindi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar received the Best Director Award. Bollywood’s third highest grossing film was released on May 19, 2017.

Late veteran actress Sridevi won the Best Actor Award (Female) while Irrfan Khan was awarded the Best Actor Award (Male).

While, Meher Vij was given the Best Actor Award in Supporting Role (Female), the Best Actor Award in Supporting Role (Male) was given to Nawazzudin Siddiqui for Mom.

Best Story Award was given to Amit V Masurkar’s Newton while Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi, Akhil Sachdeva took home the Best Music Direction Award for Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

While Meghna Mishra bagged the Best Playback Singer (Female) for Main Kaun Hoon (Secret Superstar), Arijit Singh won Best Playback Singer (Male) for Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal).

Manoj Muntashir took home the Best Lyrics Award for Mere Rashke Qamar (Baadshaho).

Dileep Subramaniam and Ganesh Gangadharan (YRF Studios) received the Best Sound Design for Tiger Zinda Hai. Konkana Sen Sharma was awarded the Best Debut Director Award.

Bareilly Ki Barfi star Kriti Sanon won the Best Style Icon of the Year.

Legendary actor Anupam Kher was given the Outstanding Achievement by an Actor in Indian Cinema.

