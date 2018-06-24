After Arjun Kapoor's video on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Tareefan from Veere the Wedding, Karan Johar now shares a photo of 5 handsome hunks of Bollywood industry attending the star-studded IIFA Awards 2018. The 19th edition of IIFA is taking place at Bangkok's Siam Niramit Theatre.

Karan Johar shares photo of 'Happy 5' at IIFA 2018, find out who they are

Sanju star Ranbir Kapoor has finally arrived in Bangkok to attend the grand award ceremony of Bollywood industry on Saturday, June 23. Kapoor will join Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh and fashion designer Kunal Rawal. Karan Johar took to his official Instagram account to share the hot picture of Bollywood boys. He wrote, “Oceans not eleven! But a happy 5! #iifa.” Earlier, Johar shared a video of Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor shaking their booty on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Tareefan from Veere the Wedding.

Ranbir Kapoor’s fan page on Twitter shared his photos ahead of the performances that will take place today, June 24 at IIFA Awards 2018 in Bangkok’s Siam Niramit Theatre. The star will be performing at a 12-minute act featuring all of his old and recent songs. Kapoor received a warm welcome from the Bangkok fans on Saturday. The Barfi star told his fans that he is happy and super excited to perform at IIFA 2018.

Ranbir at #IIFA2018 rehearsals in Bangkok pic.twitter.com/0WxPeZ0s8L — Ranbir Kapoor Fan Club (@RanbirKapoorFC) June 23, 2018

With the choreographer of his 12 minute performance 🕺 #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/mDawDc74tW — Ranbir Kapoor Fan Club (@RanbirKapoorFC) June 24, 2018

#IIFA2018 Ranbir Kapoor receives a warm welcome in Bangkok 🌟 pic.twitter.com/IHrnWoJfpo — Ranbir Kapoor Fan Club (@RanbirKapoorFC) June 23, 2018

Apart from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor, legendary diva Rekha and Race 3 actor Bobby Deol will also set the stage on fire. While Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh will be hosting the grand event. Bangkok saw some sizzling performances of Mouny Roy, Nushrat Bharucha, Amit Mishra, Pritam Chakraborty, Shalmali Kholgade, Nikitha, Sreerama Chandra, Nakash Aziz and Antara Mitra last night. Ayushman Khurana and Kartik Aryan hosted the day 2 event of IIFA 2018.

Bollywood star Konkana Sen, Arjun Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Shantanu, Nikhil, Iulia Vantur, Divya Khosla, Bhushan Kumar, Urvashi Rautela, Anil Kapoor, Diana Penty and Radhika Apte were caught on the green carpet of IIFA Awards 2018. The 19th edition of IIFA Awards 2018 began on June 22 in Bangkok.

