While Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos bagged 3 awards in the technical category, Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai won 2 awards for Best Cinematography and Best Sound Design. The 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2018 is held at Siam Niramit theatre in Bangkok.

Bollywood celebs join the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2018. Held at Siam Niramit theatre in Bangkok, the event started on Friday, June 22. The first day of the much-awaited award ceremony started with actors, directors interacting with media. Director Karan Johar took to his social media account to share an adorable photo of Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor dancing on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Veere Di Wedding song Tareefan. This was followed by the celebrities donning the green carpet at IIFA Rocks.

The night was hosted by Ayushman Khurana and Kartik Aryan where all the technical awards were distributed. Pritam, Mouni Roy, Nushrat Bharucha and others set the stage on fire by their mesmerizing performances. Take a look at the list of IIFA 2018 winners.

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos managed to bag 3 awards in the technical category. Directed by Anurag Basu, the movie is based on Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of Jagga whose father disappears after enrolling him in a boarding school. While Pritam won the background score, the best choreography award was given to Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Varinandi for the film. The movie also won the special effects award for Jagga Jasoos.

Singer Arijit Singh won the best Playback singer (Male) for Jab Harry Met Sejal’s Hawayein. The best playback singer (Female) award was given to Meghna Mishra for Main Kaun Hoon from Secret Superstar. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Manoj Mintashir won the Best Lyricist award for Mere Rashke Qamar. Besides singers, other winners included Shreyas Jainas and Nitesh Tiwari taking the Best Screenplay award home for Bareilly Ki Barfi movie.

The Best Editing award was given to Venkat Mathew’s Newton while Best Dialogues award was given to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ Hitesh Kewalya. Tiger Zinda Hai bagged two awards for Best Cinematography and Best Sound Design.

