Legendary actress Rekha set the stage on fire at IIFA Awards 2018. The 3-day event that came to an end with the charming and gracious performance of Rekha on June 24. Refining the good old days of 90's, Rekha performed on Salaam-e-Ishq song from Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978). Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sharaddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol and Iulia Vantur were also seen shaking their legs on Bollywood songs.

This year, the star-studded event IIFA was graced by legendary actress Rekha’s performance. Watching the beauty of Bollywood setting the stage on fire was surely a treat for the celebs and fans. Her breathtaking performance on Salaam-e-Ishq from the movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978) took entire industry watching her to the good old Mughale Azam days. The 63-year-old stars charm even after stepping on the stage after 20 years was as graceful as they were back in 90’s. Her beauty and same ease on the dance floor can easily give the Bollywood ladies of today a run for their money.

Take a look at the mesmerising performance of legendary actor Rekha:

Apart from Rekha, Bangkok witnessed Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aryan, Bobby Deol, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Iulia Vantur performed at the IIFA Awards 2018. Ishqzaade star Arjun Kapoor was accompanied by Kriti Sanon for the electric performance on Tune Maari Entriyaan Aur Dil Me Baji Ghanti. While Shraddha Kapoor showed off her dance moves on Hamma Hamma from the movie Ok Jannu, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol and Iulia Vantur set the stage on fire and grooved the audience in their dance beats.

On the last day of the grand award show, the audience was entertained by Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh. The 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) was held at Siam Niramit Theatre, Bangkok, Thailand. IIFA Awards are held in different countries in order to promote the film industry abroad with their entertaining performances.

