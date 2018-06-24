Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt will be performing today at the main event of IIFA Awards 2018. Rajkumar Rao has been nominated for Newton while Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sulu. Take a look at the full list of IIFA Award 2018 list of performances, nominations.

Bollywood is all set to have an amazing star-studded evening tonight, June 24 at Siam Niramit Theatre, Bangkok. International Indian Film Academy 2018 is the 19th edition of the mega event that takes place in different countries. The event started on June 22 with celebs like Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor interacting with media people. It was followed up by stars hitting the green carpet. Last night, the award show was nominated by Ayushman Khurana and Kartik Aryan. The IIFA Rock was a technical award show. Legendary actress Rekha will be performing at the main event.

Tonight’s Performances:

In the 19th edition of IIFA Awards 2018, Bollywood celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt will be seen setting the dance floor on fire. As per sources, superstar Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend will also be performing at the today’s main ceremony.

Actors nominated for Best Performance in a Leading Role Male:

Irrfan Khan has been nominated for Hindi Medium while Rajkumar Rao is in the list for Newton. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is nominated for Jagga Jasoos while Akshay Kumar has been nominated for Toilet – Ek Prem Katha.

Actors nominated for Best Performance in a Leading Role Female:

Alia Bhatt has been nominated for Badrinath Ki Dulhania while Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sulu. On the other hand, Sridevi has been nominated for Mom while Bhumi Pednekar has for Shubh Mangala Saavdhan and Zaira Wasim has been nominated for Secret Superstar.

Nominations for Best Director:

Anurag Basu has been nominated for Jagga Jasoos while Suresh Triveni for Tumhari Sulu. On the other hand, Saket Chaudhary has been nominated for Hindi Medium and Amit V Masurkar for Newton. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has been nominated for Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Tabu for Golmaal Again, Seema Pahwa for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Meher Vij for Secret Superstar and Neha Dhupia for Tumhari Sul has been nominated for Best Actor in Supporting Role-Female.

Pankaj Tripathi for Newton, Deepak Dobriyal for Hindi Medium, Vijay Maurya for Tumhari Sulu and Rajkummar Rao for Bareilly Ki Barfi has been nominated for Best Actor in Supporting Role-Male.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More