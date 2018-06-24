The moment Ranbir Kapoor landed in Bangkok, his security faced a slight difficulty to make the way for the actor as the crowd of his fans was going mad glancing at their favourite star. The madness of the crowd at Ranbir's arrival proved that Ranbir has got a huge fan following. Ranbir's entry at the airport was something you cannot ignore.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently landed in Thailand’s capital city Bangkok to mark his presence in the 19th edition of IIFA Awards 2018. He almost caused a stampede at Suvarnabhumi Airport as his fans went into a frenzy the moment they caught a glance of their favourite superstar. While most of the stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Salman Khan opted for not attending the starry event, Ranbir Kapoor who was busy promoting Sanju took out some time from his busy schedule to be a part of the biggest awards scheduled for June 24. Joining Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Karan Johar, the Jagga Jasoos actor is all set to be a part of the extravaganza.

Meanwhile, before making a grand entry at IIFA awards, Ranbir’s entry at the airport was something you cannot ignore. Somehow, he brought back the lost spark of IIFA, which seemed a bit dull as some major actors are missing this year.

In a video shared by IIFA at its official Twitter handle showed Ranbir surrounded by paparazzi and his fans waiting with their camera phones to get a selfie with their favourite stars. In the video, you can also hear the fans cheering his name Ranbir! Ranbir!

Bachna ae haseeno, #Ranbir aa gaya!

He is all set to blow the audience away with his performance at #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/RUFX6ZBlXR — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 23, 2018

Ultimately, Ranbir’s arrival in Bangkok proved the fact that the time you see the crowd going crazy, you know that Ranbir Kapoor has arrived.

You know #RanbirKapoor has arrived, when you see the crowd go cray cray. #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/EwHPwMG9qq — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 23, 2018

Coming to the IIFA 2018, the stars from the tinsel town are soon going to land in Bangkok to amaze their fans with their remarkable performances. The main highlights of the night are going to be the performances of Rekha and Bobby Deol. Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are also ready to make their fans go crazy with their performances.

