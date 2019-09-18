IIFA awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to take the night as his film Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho bags under 13 nomination. The actor appeared with his wife Tahira Kashyap who recovered from stage 0 breast cancer.

IIFA awards 2019: The night has come when all Bollywood stars came together under one roof spreading their pixie dust all around, Yes! International Indian Film Academy Awards 2019 has kick-started today, whereas stars like Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Radhika Apte, Viky Kaushal, Arjun Rampal, Jassie Gill, and Richa Chadha are gracing the award night, but for Ayushmann Khurrana this night is little special as his film Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho has nominated under 13 category.

Ayushmann Khurrana appeared with wife Tahira Kashyap and both were looking adorable as ever and giving major couple goals together. The couple chooses to wear the luxury satin outfit as it goes perfect with the award night. The actor can be seen donning white satin coat pairing up with black pants while his wife Tahira was looking pretty in pink, wearing a long flowy gown with a big bow in the front.

Also Read: Dream Girl box office collection day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha starrer continues to shine at the box office

Andhadhun and Badhaai Hoon were nominated under Best Picture, Direction, Best Story, Performance in a Leading Role (Female), Performance in a Leading Role (Male), Supporting Role (Female), Music Direction, Lyrics, Playback Singer (Male), Playback Singer (Female) category.

On the professional front, Ayushman Khurana is riding high as his film Article 15 got a blockbuster hit. The actor on IIFA award 2019 can be seen hosting the night with his brother Aparshakti Khurana which definitely be going to add the charm on this special night. Currently, Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Dream Girl is running successfully at the box office.

Check IIFA Award 2019 photos:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App