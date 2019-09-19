IIFA Awards 2019: Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest fashionistas of the Bollywood industry and now she is grabbing headlines for her IIFA outfit. Dressed in a purple gown, Deepika looked like a sight to behold but several comparisons have been drawn between her look and Kylie Jenner. Have a look at Diet Sabya's take on it:

IIFA Awards 2019: A celebration of the best of talents in Bollywood, IIFA is no less than a fashion extravaganza. The whos and who of Bollywood leave no stone unturned to bring the best of fashion on display, leaving the onlookers star-eyed. While some of the looks fail to make a mark, some manage to impress, there are a few that manage to grab attention, make headlines and become etched to our memories.

This year, Deepika Padukone gave us all one such ensemble that has got everyone talking. Going by the popular saying ‘Go home or gold bold’, Deepika managed to shut her critics who often claim that she is one celebrity who always ‘keeps it safe’. For the big night, the leading lady opted for a purple gown with fur details, accentuated sleeves and an elongated trail styled like a veil. She completed her look with smokey eyes, nude lips and contoured cheeks and diamond earrings.

As Deepika managed to floor everyone with her hatke avatar, there were many social media users who found a similarity between her IIFA gown and Kylie Jenner’s MET gala purple dress. It was speculated if Deepika took inspiration from Hollywood star and social media sensation Kylie Jenner. Clarifying the air around the same, Diet Sabya, who has turned a nightmare for copy-paste designers, spoke out that the two gowns are not similar. Deepika’s gown, designed by Gaurav Gupta, gives similar vibes as to Kylie’s but it is not a copy.

Deepika Padukone took home a special award in the best actor female category for her performance in Chennai Express. The award was given to celebrate 20 years of IIFA and the best of performances that Indian Film Industry has witnessed in the last two decades. At the event, Deepika was joined by her husband Ranveer Singh, who managed to keep up the quirk quotient with his attire.\

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Padmaavat alongside Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. She is now gearing up for her upcoming projects Chhapaak alongside Vikrant Massey and 83 alongside Ranveer Singh. Deepika has also turned a producer for both the projects.

