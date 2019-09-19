IIFA Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh once again stormed the internet by his winning speech, the actor adorably expressed his wish in which he wants that his wax statue to be placed next to Deepika Padukone's wax statue, watch the video here.

IIFA Awards 2019: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are painting the town in red with their immense love, the couple recently graced IIFA awards 2019 with there fabulous entry, but the Ranveer Singh as we all know is the master of garnering attention and when it comes to award night, its a must thing.

Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actor IIFA award 2019 for Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, the actor was on cloud nine and in his winning speech he thanked everyone who was part of his journey from a common man to an actor, Ranveer in his speech expressed his wish, to place his wax statue next to his beloved wife Deepika Padukone.

Also Read: Save Aarey campaign vs superstars: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar slammed for supporting Metro construction

The actor further added that one more statue should be placed at Madame Tussauds which is of his Mother- in- Law. Ranveer also praised his wife and said, his wife is a perfectionist and her statue is one of the sexiest and best of all, and for his statue, he has decided his outfit and pose.

On the professional front, the actor is riding high as his all the films has performed well at the box office. Some of the characters played by him were very much has lauded by critics and audiences, from Band Baaja Baaraat’s Bittu to Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat the actor has stolen many hearts with his commendable work. Currently, the actor has many big-budget films on his career plate and for the year 2020, he is all set to recreate his prowess acting magic with the film 83 helmed by Kabir Khan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App