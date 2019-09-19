IIFA Awards 2019 winners list: Bollywood got together under one roof last night to celebrate the best of talents in the Hindi film industry. At the starry event, the celebrities who won big were Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ishaan Khatter, Sara Ali Khan among many others.

IIFA Awards 2019 winners list: This year’s IIFA was super special as it celebrated its homecoming in Mumbai. As the biggest stars of Bollywood descended on the red carpet to celebrate the best of talent of Hindi film industry, there was just one question in everyone’s minds: Who would be the lucky ones to take home the coveted trophy?! And it seems like the wait is finally over. The year 2018 witnessed some of the most unusual and brave stories winning hearts of the audience and critics and it was these stories and these actors who swept the awards right under everyone’s noses.

Ranveer Singh won the best actor award in the male category for his performance in Padmaavat while Alia Bhatt won the best actor award in the female category. Andhadhun, which has been creating waves in India and worldwide, was also recognised last night as the best story and director Sriram Raghavan took home the best director trophy.

The talk around the best debutant of the year was also laid to rest as Ishaan Khatter and Sara Ali Khan won the best debutant award in male and female category for Dhadak and Kedarnath respectively. Best actor in a supporting role (male) award was bagged by Vicky Kaushal for Sanju. Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari was awarded the best actor in a supporting role (female).

Speaking about the unexpected wins, Deepika Padukone bagged a special award for the best actor female for Chennai Express. IIFA BIG 20 Award was awarded to filmmaker Raju Hirani for 3 idiots. Choreographer Saroj Khan was recognised for her outstanding contribution to Hindi Cinema along with actor-comedian Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri aka Jagdeep Sahab. Madhuri Dixit also paid a dance tribute to her mentor Saroj Khan, who has been an instrumental figure in her career.

Co-hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother Aparshakti Khurrana, IIFA Awards 2019 saw the whos and who of Bollywood industry on the red carpet. These included Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Nushrat Bharucha, Sara Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Katrina Kaif, Jim Sarbh, Daisy Shah, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Rekha, Shahid Kapoor among many others.

Take a look at the photos from IIFA Awards 2019 red carpet:

