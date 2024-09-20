Home
Friday, September 20, 2024
IIFA Awards 2024: Nora Fatehi Returns For A Show-Stopping Performance At NEXA IIFA Awards 2024

Nora Fatehi, the global sensation known for her stunning dance moves and vibrant performances, is set to light up the stage at the NEXA IIFA Awards 2024 on September 28, 2024, at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Her return promises to be a highlight of the event, which celebrates the best of Indian cinema.

An Exciting Announcement

Expressing her excitement, Nora shared, “I’m absolutely exhilarated to be performing at the grand IIFA Weekend! The sheer energy of the crowd, the mesmerizing performances, and the celebration of Indian cinema create an atmosphere that’s truly unforgettable. I can’t wait to bring my A-game to the IIFA stage at the stunning Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and share this extraordinary moment with fans and fellow artists.”

Also Read: IIFA Awards 2024: Main Event Tickets Sold Out, Limited Seats Left for Utsavam and Rocks

Nora emphasized the honor of being part of such a remarkable celebration of creativity and stardom, stating, “Get ready, because this experience is going to be nothing short of spectacular—fans are in for an unforgettable treat!”

The IIFA Weekend, co-presented by SOBHA Realty and powered by Maisour, is poised to be a grand affair. Fans can expect an unforgettable night filled with glamour, talent, and the spirit of Indian cinema. Mark your calendars for this stellar event at Yas Island!

